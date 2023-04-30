Energean : Annual General Meeting of the shareholders to be held on May 18, 2023

ENERGEAN PLC

(Incorporated in England and Wales with Registered No. 10758801)

Form of Proxy for Holders of Shares Listed on the Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd.

Form of Proxy for completion by holders of shares of Energean PLC (the "Company") listed on the Tel- Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd. ("TASE") in respect of the Annual General Meeting of the shareholders (the "General Meeting") to be held at 9:00 a.m. (London time) / 11:00 a.m. (Tel Aviv time) on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at White & Case LLP at 5 Old Broad Street, London EC2N 1DW, United Kingdom.

I/We

Please insert full name(s) and address(es) in BLOCK CAPITALS of

being a holder of share(s) of Energean PLC listed on the Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange and entitled to attend and vote, hereby appoint

……………………………………………………………………………………… (the "TASE Member")1

to vote on my behalf in person or by proxy at the General Meeting and at any adjourned or postponed General Meeting as directed by an "X" in the appropriate box opposite the Resolution.

Please indicate with an "X" in the spaces below how you wish your vote to be cast.

If no indication is given, you will be deemed as instructing the TASE Member (or his proxy) to abstain from voting.

Resolution FOR AGAINST ABSTAIN Ordinary Resolution 1 To receive and adopt the Company's annual accounts for the financial year ended 31 December 2022, together with the Directors' report and the Auditors report on those accounts. 2 To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report. 3 To re-appoint Ms Karen Simon as a director of the Company. 4 To re-appoint Mr Matthaios Rigas as a director of the Company. 5 To re-appoint Mr Panagiotis Benos as a director of the Company. 6 To re-appoint Mr Roy Franklin as a director of the Company.

1 Please insert the name of the broker, bank or other nominee through which you hold your shares and who'll be voting the shares on your behalf.