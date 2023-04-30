Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Energean plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENOG   GB00BG12Y042

ENERGEAN PLC

(ENOG)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:25 2023-04-28 am EDT
1238.00 GBX   +1.89%
07:48aEnergean : Annual General Meeting of the shareholders to be held on May 18, 2023
PU
04/26Energean shareholder sells GBP6.6 million in shares
AN
04/24Energean : Annual General Meeting will be held on Thursday, 18 May 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Energean : Annual General Meeting of the shareholders to be held on May 18, 2023

04/30/2023 | 07:48am EDT
ENERGEAN PLC

(Incorporated in England and Wales with Registered No. 10758801)

Form of Proxy for Holders of Shares Listed on the Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd.

Form of Proxy for completion by holders of shares of Energean PLC (the "Company") listed on the Tel- Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd. ("TASE") in respect of the Annual General Meeting of the shareholders (the "General Meeting") to be held at 9:00 a.m. (London time) / 11:00 a.m. (Tel Aviv time) on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at White & Case LLP at 5 Old Broad Street, London EC2N 1DW, United Kingdom.

I/We

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

………………………………………….………………………………………….…………………………

Please insert full name(s) and address(es) in BLOCK CAPITALS of

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

………………………………………….………………………………………….…………………………

being a holder of share(s) of Energean PLC listed on the Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange and entitled to attend and vote, hereby appoint

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

……………………………………………………………………………………… (the "TASE Member")1

to vote on my behalf in person or by proxy at the General Meeting and at any adjourned or postponed General Meeting as directed by an "X" in the appropriate box opposite the Resolution.

Please indicate with an "X" in the spaces below how you wish your vote to be cast.

If no indication is given, you will be deemed as instructing the TASE Member (or his proxy) to abstain from voting.

Resolution

FOR

AGAINST

ABSTAIN

Ordinary Resolution

1

To receive and adopt the Company's annual

accounts for the financial year ended 31

December 2022, together with the Directors'

report and the Auditors report on those accounts.

2

To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report.

3

To re-appoint Ms Karen Simon as a director of the

Company.

4

To re-appoint Mr Matthaios Rigas as a director of

the Company.

5

To re-appoint Mr Panagiotis Benos as a director

of the Company.

6

To re-appoint Mr Roy Franklin as a director of the

Company.

1 Please insert the name of the broker, bank or other nominee through which you hold your shares and who'll be voting the shares on your behalf.

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

To re-appoint Mr Andrew Bartlett as a director of the Company.

To re-appoint Mr Efstathios Topouzoglou as a director of the Company.

To re-appoint Ms Amy Lashinsky as a director of the Company.

To re-appoint Ms Kimberley Wood as a director of the Company.

To re-appoint Mr Andreas Persianis as a director of the Company.

To re-appoint Ernst & Young LLP as auditors of the Company.

To authorise the Directors to set the remuneration of the auditors.

To authorise the Directors to allot shares.

Special Resolution

15

16

17

18

To authorise the Directors to disapply preemption rights.

To authorise the Directors to disapply preemption rights for acquisitions.

To approve the calling of a general meeting, other than an Annual General Meeting, on not less than 14 clear days' notice.

To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its own ordinary shares.

Signed …………………………………………..

Date: …………………………………………....

Notes:

    1. Shareholders may vote their shares by appointing the TASE Members (bank, broker or other nominee that is admitted as member of the TASE) through which they hold their shares as "proxies" to vote on their behalf, and they must direct the TASE Members on how to vote their shares.
    2. By signing this proxy, the undersigned shareholder undertakes to continue hold the voted shares until the record date of the General Meeting at 20:00 (Tel Aviv time) on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.
    3. For this Form of Proxy to be valid, the Broker, Bank or other nominee company through which the shareholder holds his shares must receive, by no later than 16:00 (Tel Aviv time) on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, a legible PDF scan of the duly completed and signed Form of Proxy.
    4. A shareholder's returned proxy may be revoked at any time prior to its exercise by giving a written notice to the TASE Member of such revocation, sending a duly executed Form of Proxy bearing a later date, no later than 16:00 (Tel Aviv time) on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, requesting the return of the original Form of Proxy.
    5. The vote at the General Meeting shall be carried out by the TASE Clearing House. The TASE Member shall direct the TASE Clearing House on how to vote the shares held by it, according to the TASE Clearing House by-laws, and submit to the TASE Clearing House a summary of the final results of all the proxies received by it and which it requests the TASE Clearing House to vote in its name, by no later than 15:00 (Tel Aviv time) on Thursday, May 11, 2023.
    6. In the case the shareholder is a corporation, this Form of Proxy should be given under its common seal, or if not so required, under the hand of an officer duly authorised in writing.
    7. In the case of joint holders, where more than one of the joint holders completes a proxy appointment, only the appointment submitted by the most senior holder will be accepted. Seniority is determined by the order in which the names of the joint holders appear in the Company's register of members in respect of the joint holding (the first-named being the most senior).
    8. The TASE Member or his proxy will appoint the Chairman of the General Meeting as their proxy to cast your votes. The Chairman may also vote or abstain from voting as he or she thinks fit on any other resolution (including amendments to resolutions) that may properly come before the General Meeting.
  2. Any alteration made in the Form of Proxy should be initialled.
  3. Please refer to the Circular to Shareholders and the Notice of the General Meeting for further information.

Disclaimer

Energean plc published this content on 30 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2023 11:47:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 094 M - -
Net income 2023 774 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 734 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 3,83x
Yield 2023 8,37%
Capitalization 2 787 M 2 787 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,64x
EV / Sales 2024 1,67x
Nbr of Employees 536
Free-Float 74,1%
Chart ENERGEAN PLC
Duration : Period :
Energean plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENERGEAN PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 1 238,00 GBX
Average target price 1 789,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 44,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rigas Mathios Chief Executive Officer
Panos Benos Chief Financial Officer
Karen J. Simon Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Stephen Moore Technical Director
Theodosis Papathanasiadis Manager-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENERGEAN PLC-5.42%2 787
OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LIMITED8.31%24 451
VAR ENERGI-16.98%6 534
OKEA ASA-9.94%298
AFRICA ENERGY CORP.-16.67%156
BW IDEOL AS50.15%30
