Energean : DIRECTOR / PDMR Shareholding

04/05/2022 | 09:48am EDT
Energean plc ("Energean" or the "Company")

DIRECTOR / PDMR Shareholding

London, 5 April 2022 - Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities in respect of the 2022 grant of awards under the Company's Long-Term Incentive Plan and an additional grant under the 2021 Long-Term Incentive Plan.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Mathios Rigas

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

Energean plc

b)

LEI

549300RVMKU0CYUZBB05

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification Code

Ordinary shares of 1p each

GB00BG12Y042

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of conditional award over shares under the Energean Plc Long Term Incentive Plan. The award is subject to a performance period ending on 31 December 2024. The award will be subject to a further two-year holding period.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

Price(s)

Volume(s)

c)Price(s) and volume(s)

nil

116,119

Aggregated information

d)

n/a

- Aggregated volume - Price

e)Date of the transaction

2022-04-01

f)Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Panos Benos

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

Energean plc

b)

LEI

549300RVMKU0CYUZBB05

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of 1p each

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

Identification Code

GB00BG12Y042

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of conditional award over shares under the Energean Plc Long Term Incentive Plan. The award is subject to a performance period ending on 31 December 2024. The award will be subject to a further two-year holding period.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

103,216

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume - Price

n/a

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-04-01

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Steve Moore

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Growth Officer

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

Energean plc

b)

LEI

549300RVMKU0CYUZBB05

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification Code

Ordinary shares of 1p each

GB00BG12Y042

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of conditional award over shares under the Energean Plc Long Term Incentive Plan. The award is subject to a performance period ending on 31 December 2024. No further holding period will apply.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

nil

22,374

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume - Price

n/a

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-04-01

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Shaul Zemach

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Country Manager - Israel

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer

a)Name

Energean plc

b)

LEI

549300RVMKU0CYUZBB05

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification Code

Ordinary shares of 1p each

GB00BG12Y042

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of conditional award over shares under the Energean Plc Long Term Incentive Plan. The award is subject to a performance period ending on 31 December 2024. No further holding period will apply.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

nil

15,484

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume - Price

n/a

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-04-01

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Angelos Mastrantonis

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

HR Director

