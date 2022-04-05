Energean : DIRECTOR / PDMR Shareholding

Energean plc ("Energean" or the "Company")
DIRECTOR / PDMR Shareholding
London, 5 April 2022 - Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities in respect of the 2022 grant of awards under the Company's Long-Term Incentive Plan and an additional grant under the 2021 Long-Term Incentive Plan.
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Mathios Rigas
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Chief Executive Officer
|
b)
|
Initial notification /Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer
|
a)
|
Name
|
Energean plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
549300RVMKU0CYUZBB05
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification Code
|
Ordinary shares of 1p each
GB00BG12Y042
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Grant of conditional award over shares under the Energean Plc Long Term Incentive Plan. The award is subject to a performance period ending on 31 December 2024. The award will be subject to a further two-year holding period.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type
Price(s)
Volume(s)
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
nil
116,119
Aggregated information
d)
n/a
- Aggregated volume - Price
e)Date of the transaction
2022-04-01
f)Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue.
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Panos Benos
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Chief Financial Officer
|
b)
|
Initial notification /Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer
|
a)
|
Name
|
Energean plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
549300RVMKU0CYUZBB05
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|
Ordinary shares of 1p each
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type
Identification Code
GB00BG12Y042
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Grant of conditional award over shares under the Energean Plc Long Term Incentive Plan. The award is subject to a performance period ending on 31 December 2024. The award will be subject to a further two-year holding period.
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Nil
103,216
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume - Price
|
n/a
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2022-04-01
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue.
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Steve Moore
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Chief Growth Officer
|
b)
|
Initial notification /Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer
|
a)
|
Name
|
Energean plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
549300RVMKU0CYUZBB05
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification Code
|
Ordinary shares of 1p each
GB00BG12Y042
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Grant of conditional award over shares under the Energean Plc Long Term Incentive Plan. The award is subject to a performance period ending on 31 December 2024. No further holding period will apply.
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
Volume(s)
nil
22,374
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume - Price
|
n/a
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2022-04-01
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue.
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Shaul Zemach
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Country Manager - Israel
|
b)
|
Initial notification /Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer
a)Name
Energean plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
549300RVMKU0CYUZBB05
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification Code
|
Ordinary shares of 1p each
GB00BG12Y042
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Grant of conditional award over shares under the Energean Plc Long Term Incentive Plan. The award is subject to a performance period ending on 31 December 2024. No further holding period will apply.
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
Volume(s)
nil
15,484
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume - Price
|
n/a
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2022-04-01
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Angelos Mastrantonis
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
HR Director
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
