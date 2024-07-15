Energean plc is an exploration and production (E&P) company with operations across the Mediterranean and the United Kingdom North Sea. The Company has a portfolio of production, development, and exploration assets throughout the Greater Mediterranean region. It operates through four segments: Europe (including Greece, Italy, United Kingdom, Croatia), Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. In Greece, it operates Prinos Concession, Prinos CO2, South Kavala, Katakolo, Ioannina, and Block 2. In Italy, it operates Cassiopea, Vega, Rospo Mare, Clara Complex, and Sarago Mare. In the United Kingdom, it operates Scott & Telford, Glengorm, and Isabella. In Croatia, it operates Izabela and Irena fields. In Israel, it operates Karish; Karish North; Tanin; Blocks 12, 21, 23 and 31; Blocks 55,56,61,62; and Katlan. In Egypt, it operates Abu Qir, North El Amriya and North Idku, and North East Hapây. The Companyâs flagship development assets are the Karish, Karish North and Tanin fields, offshore Israel.