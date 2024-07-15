Energean plc
("Energean" or the "Company")
DIRECTOR / PDMR Shareholding
London, 15 July 2024 - Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
("PDMR").
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Angelos Mastrantonis
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Group HR Director
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer
a)
Name
Energean plc
b)
LEI
549300RVMKU0CYUZBB05
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type
of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial
Ordinary shares of 1p each
a)
instrument, type of instrument
Identification Code
GB00BG12Y042
b)
Nature of the transaction
Sale of ordinary shares.
Price(s)
Volume(s)
10.495
1,134
10.48
306
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
10.49
444
10.46
809
10.38
3,000
10.4
11,247
10.453
5,650
Aggregated information
d)
- Aggregated volume
22,590
- Price
10.42
e) Date of the transaction
2024-07-10
f) Place of the transaction
XLON
Enquiries
For capital markets: ir@energean.com
Kyrah McKenzie, Investor Relations Manager
Tel: +44 (0) 7921 210 862
For media:pblewer@energean.com
Paddy Blewer, Corporate Communications Director & Head of CSR
Tel: +44 (0) 7765 250 857
