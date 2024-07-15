Energean plc

("Energean" or the "Company")

DIRECTOR / PDMR Shareholding

London, 15 July 2024 - Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

("PDMR").

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Angelos Mastrantonis

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Group HR Director

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

Energean plc

b)

LEI

549300RVMKU0CYUZBB05

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial

Ordinary shares of 1p each

a)

instrument, type of instrument

Identification Code

GB00BG12Y042

b)

Nature of the transaction

Sale of ordinary shares.

Price(s)

Volume(s)

10.495

1,134

10.48

306

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

10.49

444

10.46

809

10.38

3,000

10.4

11,247

10.453

5,650

Aggregated information

d)

- Aggregated volume

22,590

- Price

10.42

e) Date of the transaction

2024-07-10

f) Place of the transaction

XLON

Enquiries

For capital markets: ir@energean.com

Kyrah McKenzie, Investor Relations Manager

Tel: +44 (0) 7921 210 862

For media:pblewer@energean.com

Paddy Blewer, Corporate Communications Director & Head of CSR

Tel: +44 (0) 7765 250 857

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Energean plc published this content on 15 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2024 12:37:00 UTC.