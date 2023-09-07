Energean plc

("Energean" or the "Company")

2Q Dividend Declaration

London, 7 September 2023 - Energean plc (LSE: ENOG, TASE: גאנא) is pleased to announce that Board has declared its 2Q dividend of 30 US cents per share.

Key dates related to the declared dividend include: For London Stock Exchange: Ex-dividend Date: 14 September 2023 Record Date: 15 September 2023 Payment Date1: 29 September 2023 Currency: US Dollars For Tel Aviv Stock Exchange: Ex-dividend Date: 18 September 2023 Record Date: 18 September 2023 Payment Date2: 29 September 2023 Currency: US Dollars

