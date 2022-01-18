Energean : Other Report or Announcement

Energean plc ("Energean" or the "Company")
Trading Statement & Operational Update
London, 18 January 2022 - Energean plc (LSE: ENOG TASE: גאנא) is pleased to provide an update on recent operations and the Group's trading performance in the 12-months to 31 December 2021 together with guidance for 2022. This information is unaudited and subject to further review.
Mathios Rigas, Chief Executive of Energean, commented:
"2021 was an outstanding year for Energean, one in which we delivered excellent operational and record financial results. Production came in above initial expectations and we recognised all-time-high gas prices in Italy. As a result, we've generated full year revenues of over $495 million and EBITDAX in excess of $200 million.
"The FPSO for our flagship project, Karish, is expected to be ready for sail-away by the end of this quarter. This will kick-start an eventful 2022 with the high-impact drilling programme in Israel beginning in mid-March, first gas from Karish by Q3 and first gas from NEA/NI in Egypt by Q4. With our other development projects in Israel, Italy and Greece also on track we are well positioned to reach our medium-term targets of over 200 kboed production, $2 billion annual revenue and $1.4 billion EBITDAX.
"In 2021, we raised over $3 billion from the debt capital markets to refinance existing borrowings and increase liquidity. In doing so, we extended our weighted average maturity to approximately six years, pushed out commencement of major debt repayment obligations to 2024 and converted floating interest rates to fixed rates. We end the year with over $1 billion1 of liquidity, ensuring we are fully funded to deliver our projects and a sustainable dividend - the policy for which we expect to announce in March with our annual results.
"On the ESG front, we remain focused on reducing our CO2 emissions intensity and are working towards accelerating our 2050 net zero target. As such, we are assessing the feasibility of a number of carbon capture and storage, and eco-friendly hydrogen projects."
Highlights
-
2021 average working interest production was approximately 41.0 kboed (72% gas), above initial expectations and at the mid-point of the revised full year guidance range of 40.0 - 42.0 kboed
-
Revenues for the period were $495.0 million and EBITDAX was $202.9 million, representing record full year consolidated results
-
2021 capital expenditure was $359.3 million versus the revised full year guidance range of $415 - 485 million
-
The Karish development remains within budget and is on track to deliver first gas by Q3 2022
-
On 31 December 2021, the overall project was 92.5% complete2 with the FPSO being 98.4% complete
-
The vessel is expected be ready for sail-away from Singapore by the end of this quarter
-
Including restricted cash amounts of $200 million and undrawn Greek debt facility of EUR100 million
-
As measured by project milestones under the TechnipFMC EPCIC
-
At 31 December 2021, Energean had total liquidity of over $1 billion1 and remains fully-funded for all of its key development projects which remain on track and on budget
-
Issued $450 million senior-secured notes in November 2021, maturing in 2027, with a fixed coupon rate of 6.5%
o Combined with the $2.5 billion senior secured notes issued in February 2021 and the €100 million Epsilon funding signed in December 2021 this has increased the weighted average maturity to six years, with first major repayment in 2024 and blended coupon rate of 5.5%
o Converted floating interest rates to fixed o Increased near-term liquidity
-
Signed EUR 100 million non-recourse project funding package backed by the Greek State, for the Epsilon development project in Greece which is due online in H1 2023
-
Reduced EGPC receivables to $92 million at 31 December 2021 (40% y-o-y reduction)
-
This continues the trend of materially reducing the receivables balance since the economic reference date of the acquisition of Edison E&P (31 December 2019: $222m).
|
|
|
12-Months to 31
|
12-Months to 31
|
|
|
December 2021
|
December 2020
|
|
|
|
(Pro Forma)
|
Revenues
|
$ million
|
495.0
|
335.9
|
Cost of production (excluding flux)
|
$ million
|
246.2
|
198.9
|
Cost of production (excluding flux)
|
$/boe
|
16.4
|
11.3
|
Cash SG&A
|
$ million
|
35.6
|
33.1
|
EBITDAX
|
$ million
|
202.9
|
107.7
|
|
|
|
|
Development & production capital
|
$ million
|
359.3
|
460.4
|
Expenditure
|
|
|
|
Exploration Expenditure
|
$ million
|
54.0
|
105.4
|
Decommissioning Expenditure
|
$ million
|
4.0
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
Cash (including restricted amounts)
|
$ million
|
930.4
|
202.9
|
Net debt - consolidated
|
$ million
|
2,048.9
|
1,241
|
Net debt - plc excluding Israel
|
$ million
|
102.7
|
183.6
|
Net debt - Israel (Israel debt is
|
$ million
|
1,946.2
|
1,056.5
|
non-recourse)
|
|
|
2022 Outlook
-
2022 average working interest production, excluding Israel, is expected to be 35.0 - 40.0 kboed. Israel production rate in 2022 is expected to average 25.0 - 30.0 kboed and will be a function of both the first gas date and the commercial ramp up achieved in the initial days and weeks of production
-
2022 development and production capital expenditure is expected to be $710 - 760 million3
-
-
Includes completing the flagship Karish development and continued progress on other key development projects in Israel (Karish North, Second Oil Train & Riser), Egypt (NEA/NI), Greece (Epsilon) and Italy (Cassiopea)
-
Excluding any further impact from COVID-19, the Energean Power FPSO is expected to be ready to sail- away this quarter, with first gas from Karish by Q3 2022
3 Includes (i) $140 million of payments to Technip under the EPCIC which may be deferred (ii) $120 million of underspend carried over from 2021 and (iii) $120 million of Karish North, Second Oil Train and Riser growth expenditure
-
Commencement of the high-impact growth drilling campaign in Israel, including Block 12, in March 2022 o First drilling results anticipated during Q2 2022
-
First gas from the first well at NEA/NI (Egypt) expected in H2 2022
-
Ongoing progress towards net zero target and detailing of plans to accelerate net zero commitment ahead of 2050
o Pre-Front-End Engineering Design ("pre-FEED") on the carbon capture and storage ("CCS") project in Greece underway and expected to complete by Q2 2022
-
Dividend Policy to be announced with annual results in March 2022
Webcast & conference call
A webcast will be held today at 08:30 GMT / 10:30 Israel Time
Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fkryxi6m
Dial-In: +44 (0) 2071 928338
Dial-In (Israel only): 035308845
Confirmation code: 2576809
Should you have any questions please contact energean@fticonsulting.com.
The presentation will be made available at www.energean.com ahead of the call.
Enquiries
ir@energean.com
|
Maria Martin, Head of Corporate Finance
|
Tel: +44 7917 573 354
Energean Operational & Financial Review
Production
In the 12-months to 31 December 2021, average working interest production was 41.0 kboed (72% gas), at the mid-point of the revised full year guidance of 40.0 - 42.0 kboed and above the initial guidance range given in January 2021 of 35.0 - 40.0 kboed.
2022 Israel production is dependent on both the timing of first gas, the speed at which Energean's gas buyers transition away from existing suppliers and the extent to which additional volumes can be sold on a spot basis on the domestic market. The three Karish production wells are expected to have an immediate ability to ramp up to fill the FPSO capacity, which will be an initial 6.5 Bcm/yr, increasing to 8 Bcm/yr once the growth projects come onstream in H2 2023. The 2022 guidance range of 25.0 - 30.0 kboed represents gas sales of 1.0 - 1.3 Bcm plus 5.0
-
6.6 kbod liquids. Energean expects its gas buyers to ramp up to full annual contracted quantity by Q3 2023, 12- months following first production.
|
|
FY 2021
|
FY 2022 guidance
|
|
Kboed
|
Kboed
|
|
|
|
|
Israel
|
-
|
25.0
|
- 30.0
|
|
|
(including 1.0 - 1.3 bcm of gas)
|
|
|
|
|
Egypt
|
29.1
|
24.5
|
- 28.0
|
|
|
|
Italy
|
9.9
|
9.0 - 10.0
|
|
|
|
|
Greece and Croatia
|
1.3
|
1.0
|
- 1.5
|
|
|
|
UK
|
0.7
|
0.5
|
|
|
|
|
Total production (including Israel)
|
41.0
|
60.0
|
- 70.0
|
|
|
|
|
Total production (excluding Israel)
|
41.0
|
35.0
|
- 40.0
|
|
|
|
Israel
Karish Project Progress
Energean remains on track to deliver first gas from the Karish gas development project by Q3 2022. At 31 December 2021, the project was approximately 92.5% complete4.
In December 2021, the penultimate major technical milestone associated with the construction of the Energean Power FPSO was successfully completed. This involved testing the telescopic design of the emergency flare stack which will allow the vessel to pass under the Suez Canal Bridge, hence avoiding the need to either sail around Africa or to install the system in the Mediterranean Sea. This has further reduced the environmental footprint of the construction phase whilst shortening the schedule.
4 As measured by project milestones under the TechnipFMC EPCIC
The FPSO is expected to be ready for sail-away from Singapore by the end of this quarter. We expect approximately four - five months from sail-away to first gas, including the tow from Singapore to Israel, hook-up and commissioning. Commissioning and testing of mechanical and electrical systems is being done in the yard before sail-away with the final commissioning work to be performed offshore upon arrival in Israeli waters.
|
|
% Completion at 31 December 20215
|
|
|
Production Wells
|
100.0
|
|
|
FPSO
|
98.4
|
|
|
Subsea
|
83.6
|
|
|
Onshore
|
99.9
|
|
|
Total
|
92.5
|
|
Growth Projects
In December 2021, Energean signed an EPC contract with KANFA AS for the second oil train, which will increase the FPSO's liquid production capacity to 32.0 kbod from 18.0 kbod.
The second oil train, second gas sales riser and Karish North are progressing on schedule and are on track to come onstream in H2 2023.
The Karish North development well is scheduled to be drilled during the summer 2022 following completion of the Athena (Block 12) exploration well and the Karish Main-04 appraisal well.
Drilling Campaign
Energean's preparatory work ahead of this quarter's drilling campaign is progressing in line with expectations. The Drilling Campaign is expected to commence in March 2022 with the following sequence:
Athena (Block 12) - Exploration - Firm
Karish Main 4 - Appraisal - Firm
Karish North - Development - Firm
Hermes (Block 31) - Exploration - Optional
Hercules (Block 23) - Exploration - Optional
A decision on whether to drill the optional wells, as part of this drilling campaign, will be made in Q3 2022.
Local Israeli market opportunities as well as export commercialisation routes are being matured to access international gas prices if (and when) additional volumes become available.
Gas Contracts
5 As measured by project milestones under the TechnipFMC EPCIC
