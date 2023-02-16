Advanced search
    ENOG   GB00BG12Y042

ENERGEAN PLC

(ENOG)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:04:00 2023-02-16 am EST
1236.50 GBX   +0.37%
05:49aEnergean, Shell Agree to Collaborate on Egypt Decarbonization Project
DJ
02/09Dividend 0.30 $, Record Date 10.3.23, Payment Date : 30.3.23
PU
02/09Energean plc Announces Dividend for the Fourth Quarter of 2022, Payable on March 30, 2023
CI
Energean, Shell Agree to Collaborate on Egypt Decarbonization Project

02/16/2023 | 05:49am EST
By Anthony O. Goriainoff


Energean PLC said Thursday that it has reached a preliminary agreement with Shell PLC to explore a decarbonization solution in Egypt.

The FTSE 250 oil-and-gas company said the agreement will address a major carbon capture and storage, or CCS, feasibility challenge and will focus on the decarbonization of Shell's Idku liquefied natural gas marine terminal on the Mediterranean.

The company said it will capture and store the carbon dioxide in a depleted reservoir in the Abu Qir offshore concession which Energean operates.

Future development stages will allow the facility to take emissions from other industrial emitters such as fertilizers, it said.

Energean Egypt has entered into a memorandum of understanding with Shell Egypt, the company added.

"Energean will build on its experience in designing a CCS solution in a depleted hydrocarbons field that it has operated for many years, mirroring the process ongoing in Prinos, Greece," it said.

Energean shares at 1014 GMT were up 1 pence, or 0.08%, at 1,233 pence, with Shell up 4.95 pence, or 0.2%, at 2,560 pence.


Write to Anthony O. Goriainoff at anthony.orunagoriainoff@dowjones.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-16-23 0549ET

