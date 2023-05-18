Advanced search
Energean : UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENCED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 31 MARCH 2023

05/18/2023 | 10:19am EDT
ENERGEAN ISRAEL LIMITED

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENCED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

31 MARCH 2023

ENERGEAN ISRAEL LIMITED

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENCED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

AS OF 31 MARCH 2023

INDEX

Page

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

3

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

4

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

5

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

6

Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

7-20

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

2

ENERGEAN ISRAEL LIMITED

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2023

31 March (Unaudited)

Notes

2023

2022

$'000

$'000

Revenue

3

158,853

-

Cost of sales

4

(83,905)

-

Gross profit

74,948

-

Administrative expenses

4

(3,922)

(2,205)

Exploration and evaluation expenses

4

(50)

-

Other expenses

4

-

(824)

Other income

4

-

53

Operating profit (loss)

70,976

(2,976)

Financial income

5

1,526

3,338

Financial expenses

5

(32,487)

(3,078)

Foreign exchange loss, net

5

(257)

(68)

Profit (loss) for the period before tax

39,758

(2,784)

Taxation income (expense)

6

(9,482)

1,260

Net profit (loss) for the period

30,276

(1,524)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

3

ENERGEAN ISRAEL LIMITED

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS OF 31 MARCH 2023

31 March 2023

31 December

Notes

(Unaudited)

2022

$'000

$'000

ASSETS:

NON-CURRENT ASSETS:

Property, plant and equipment

7

2,818,159

2,926,313

Intangible assets

8

152,558

143,554

Other accounts receivable

10

5,614

108

Deferred tax asset

9

13,547

22,886

2,989,878

3,092,861

CURRENT ASSETS:

Trade and other receivables

10

141,123

82,611

Inventory

11

8,142

8,313

Restricted cash

8,462

71,778

Cash and cash equivalents

32,081

24,825

189,808

187,527

TOTAL ASSETS

3,179,686

3,280,388

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES:

EQUITY:

Share capital

1,708

1,708

Share premium

212,539

212,539

Retained losses

(40,252)

(70,528)

TOTAL EQUITY

173,995

143,719

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:

Senior secured notes

12

1,851,797

2,471,030

Decommissioning provisions

86,182

84,299

Trade and other payables

13

200,461

210,241

2,138,440

2,765,570

CURRENT LIABILITIES:

Senior secured notes

12

621,382

-

Trade and other payables

13

245,869

371,099

867,251

371,099

TOTAL LIABILITIES

3,005,691

3,136,669

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

3,179,686

3,280,388

18 May 2023

Panagiotis Benos

Matthaios Rigas

Director

Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

4

ENERGEAN ISRAEL LIMITED

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2023

Share

Accumulated

Share capital

Premium

losses

Total equity

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

Balance as of 1 January 2023

1,708

212,539

(70,528)

143,719

Profit for the period

-

-

30,276

30,276

Balance as of 31 March 2023

1,708

212,539

(40,252)

173,995

Balance as of 1 January 2022

1,708

572,539

(35,946)

538,301

Loss for the period

-

-

(1,524)

(1,524)

Balance as of 31 March 2022

1,708

572,539

(37,470)

536,777

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Energean plc published this content on 18 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2023 14:18:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
