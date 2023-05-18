|
|
|
Energean : UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENCED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 31 MARCH 2023
ENERGEAN ISRAEL LIMITED
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENCED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
31 MARCH 2023
ENERGEAN ISRAEL LIMITED
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENCED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
AS OF 31 MARCH 2023
|
INDEX
|
|
|
Page
|
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
|
3
|
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
|
4
|
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
|
5
|
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
|
6
|
Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
|
7-20
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
ENERGEAN ISRAEL LIMITED
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2023
|
|
|
31 March (Unaudited)
|
|
Notes
|
2023
|
2022
|
|
|
$'000
|
$'000
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
3
|
158,853
|
-
|
Cost of sales
|
4
|
(83,905)
|
-
|
Gross profit
|
|
74,948
|
-
|
Administrative expenses
|
4
|
(3,922)
|
(2,205)
|
Exploration and evaluation expenses
|
4
|
(50)
|
-
|
Other expenses
|
4
|
-
|
(824)
|
Other income
|
4
|
-
|
53
|
Operating profit (loss)
|
|
70,976
|
(2,976)
|
Financial income
|
5
|
1,526
|
3,338
|
Financial expenses
|
5
|
(32,487)
|
(3,078)
|
Foreign exchange loss, net
|
5
|
(257)
|
(68)
|
Profit (loss) for the period before tax
|
|
39,758
|
(2,784)
|
Taxation income (expense)
|
6
|
(9,482)
|
1,260
|
Net profit (loss) for the period
|
|
30,276
|
(1,524)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
ENERGEAN ISRAEL LIMITED
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AS OF 31 MARCH 2023
|
|
|
31 March 2023
|
31 December
|
|
Notes
|
(Unaudited)
|
2022
|
|
|
$'000
|
$'000
|
|
|
|
|
ASSETS:
|
|
|
|
NON-CURRENT ASSETS:
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
7
|
2,818,159
|
2,926,313
|
Intangible assets
|
8
|
152,558
|
143,554
|
Other accounts receivable
|
10
|
5,614
|
108
|
Deferred tax asset
|
9
|
13,547
|
22,886
|
|
|
2,989,878
|
3,092,861
|
CURRENT ASSETS:
|
|
|
|
Trade and other receivables
|
10
|
141,123
|
82,611
|
Inventory
|
11
|
8,142
|
8,313
|
Restricted cash
|
|
8,462
|
71,778
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
32,081
|
24,825
|
|
|
189,808
|
187,527
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
|
3,179,686
|
3,280,388
|
|
|
|
|
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES:
|
|
|
|
EQUITY:
|
|
|
|
Share capital
|
|
1,708
|
1,708
|
Share premium
|
|
212,539
|
212,539
|
Retained losses
|
|
(40,252)
|
(70,528)
|
TOTAL EQUITY
|
|
173,995
|
143,719
|
|
|
|
|
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|
|
|
|
Senior secured notes
|
12
|
1,851,797
|
2,471,030
|
Decommissioning provisions
|
|
86,182
|
84,299
|
Trade and other payables
|
13
|
200,461
|
210,241
|
|
|
2,138,440
|
2,765,570
|
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|
|
|
|
Senior secured notes
|
12
|
621,382
|
-
|
Trade and other payables
|
13
|
245,869
|
371,099
|
|
|
867,251
|
371,099
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|
|
3,005,691
|
3,136,669
|
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|
|
3,179,686
|
3,280,388
|
|
|
|
18 May 2023
|
Panagiotis Benos
|
Matthaios Rigas
|
Director
|
Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
ENERGEAN ISRAEL LIMITED
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2023
|
|
|
Share
|
Accumulated
|
|
|
Share capital
|
Premium
|
losses
|
Total equity
|
|
$'000
|
$'000
|
$'000
|
$'000
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance as of 1 January 2023
|
1,708
|
212,539
|
(70,528)
|
143,719
|
Profit for the period
|
-
|
-
|
30,276
|
30,276
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance as of 31 March 2023
|
1,708
|
212,539
|
(40,252)
|
173,995
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance as of 1 January 2022
|
1,708
|
572,539
|
(35,946)
|
538,301
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss for the period
|
-
|
-
|
(1,524)
|
(1,524)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance as of 31 March 2022
|
1,708
|
572,539
|
(37,470)
|
536,777
|
|
|
|
|
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
|
