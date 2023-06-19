Advanced search
    ENOG   GB00BG12Y042

ENERGEAN PLC

(ENOG)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:45:07 2023-06-19 am EDT
1109.00 GBX   -1.86%
04:16aEnergean mulls USD650 million senior secured notes offer
AN
02:48aEnergean Subsidiary Plans $650 Million Notes Offering
MT
06/05Deutsche says 'buy' Rio Tinto, Restaurant Group
AN
Energean mulls USD650 million senior secured notes offer

06/19/2023 | 04:16am EDT
(Alliance News) - Energean PLC said on Monday said it plans to offer USD650 million worth of notes to go towards paying off an earlier USD625 million issue due next year.

The hydrocarbon exploration and production company said the new senior secured notes issue will mature in 2033.

The proceeds will be used to repay in full a USD625.0 million 4.500% senior secured notes issue due 2024.

"The notes will be offered subject to prevailing market and other conditions. There is no assurance that the offering will be completed or, if completed, as to the terms on which it is completed," Energean said.

Shares in Energean were down 1.9% at 1,109.00 pence in London on Monday morning.

By Will Neill, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 0.22% 76.23 Delayed Quote.-11.51%
ENERGEAN PLC -1.77% 1110 Delayed Quote.-13.67%
WTI 0.17% 71.577 Delayed Quote.-11.01%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 844 M - -
Net income 2023 565 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 826 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 4,63x
Yield 2023 8,81%
Capitalization 2 594 M 2 594 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,94x
EV / Sales 2024 1,73x
Nbr of Employees 536
Free-Float 74,1%
Technical analysis trends ENERGEAN PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 1 130,00 GBX
Average target price 1 690,25 GBX
Spread / Average Target 49,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rigas Mathios Chief Executive Officer
Panos Benos Chief Financial Officer
Karen J. Simon Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Stephen Moore Technical Director
Theodosis Papathanasiadis Manager-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENERGEAN PLC-13.67%2 594
OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LIMITED6.98%24 106
VAR ENERGI-16.77%6 610
OKEA ASA-4.09%321
AFRICA ENERGY CORP.-27.78%139
BW IDEOL AS59.76%32
