Energean : Restoring the environment through action on climate change – how the E&P sector is evolving to achieve this

04/06/2021

Restoring the environment through action on climate change - how the E&P sector is evolving

This year's World Environment Day is arguably the most critical since its establishment and this year's theme, "Restoration of the Ecosystem" reflects the crucial point we are at in terms of climate change.

We are emerging from a period of extreme disruption caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in an extraordinary period of unexpected environmental protection, evidence that the course of climate change can be reversed and the benefits of which the world should be striving to maintain.

The pandemic resulted in an extreme, albeit temporary, reduction in the energy sector's global carbon emissions, generating significant, albeit again temporary, positive environmental impacts. The reduction, estimated by the IEA to be as much as 5.8%, was the largest decline in history and almost five-times greater than what followed the onset of the global financial crisis.

With the energy sector's carbon emissions expected to return to 2019 levels this year, the IEA has taken the position of asking governments to stymie the production of fossil fuels - especially oil - in a renewed and enhanced drive to achieve the targets of the Paris Agreement.

To some, this means the end of the E&P sector. However, we believe that our sector can play a crucial role in securing a justenergy transition, supporting economic and social transformation for all, whilst also conserving ecosystems and complying with national framework decisions.

Energy demand continues to grow - globally, not just in developed countries, but all around the world. Renewable energy has a key role to play in the future, green energy mix, however this cannot meet 100% of our energy need whilst maintaining the Paris Agreement's requirement for a justtransition. In other words, what is needed is a sustainable and secure energy supply for all countries and societies.

At present, we simply lack the production, transportation and storage capabilities necessary for an immediate leap to a purely renewables-based economy - fossil fuel production remains key, for now, to ensure an equal future for all.

