  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Energean plc
  News
  Summary
    ENOG   GB00BG12Y042

ENERGEAN PLC

(ENOG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:49 2022-11-07 am EST
1595.50 GBX   +3.60%
04:20aEnergean shares up as commercial gas discovery made in well in Israel
AN
03:56aLONDON MARKET OPEN: Flat on poor China data and stubborn Covid policy
AN
02:56aLONDON BRIEFING: Flutter gets FanDuel win; PayPoint buys Appreciate
AN
Summary 
Summary

Energean shares up as commercial gas discovery made in well in Israel

11/07/2022 | 04:20am EST
(Alliance News) - Energean PLC on Monday lauded "a commercial gas discovery" from exploration at its Zeus-01 well in Israel.

Energean is a FTSE 250-listed London-based gas exploration and production company.

Shares were up 4.0% at 1,601.00 pence each on Monday morning in London.

It said findings indicate the structure contains 13.3 billion cubic meters of recoverable natural gas resources, compared to pre-drill estimates of 10 billion to 12 billion. It is now undertaking post-well analysis of the data collected during the drilling.

Energean said its reserve auditor has also certified contingent resources of 11.75 billion cubic meters at the Athena discovery, which houses Zeus-01, an increase of 3.75 billion from a preliminary estimate.

The company added that the results from the Zeus well and the Athena post-well analysis provided Energean with "additional confidence about the volumes and commerciality of the Olympus area2.

It expects to update the market on the total resource volumes within the Olympus area early next year, taking into account the uplifted volumes in both Zeus and Athena.

"Following the start of production from our Karish reservoir last week, I am pleased that our drilling programme, which has now delivered five successful wells from five, continues to deliver value, ensuring security of supply and energy competition across the region. We are evaluating a number of potential commercialisation options for the Olympus area that leverage both new and our existing, unique Med-based infrastructure, and we expect to commit to a development concept in 1H 2023," Chief Executive Officer Mathios Rigas said.

Last month, Energean said it achieved first gas from the Main-02 well at Karish field in offshore Israel.

By Xindi Wei; xindiwei@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 055 M - -
Net income 2022 257 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 633 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,2x
Yield 2022 2,34%
Capitalization 3 097 M 3 097 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,43x
EV / Sales 2023 2,24x
Nbr of Employees 620
Free-Float 74,6%
Chart ENERGEAN PLC
Duration : Period :
Energean plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENERGEAN PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 1 540,00 GBX
Average target price 1 856,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 20,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rigas Mathios Chief Executive Officer
Panos Benos Chief Financial Officer
Karen Simon Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Stephen Moore Technical Director
Theodosis Papathanasiadis Manager-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENERGEAN PLC80.12%3 097
CHEVRON CORPORATION56.30%354 668
CONOCOPHILLIPS83.32%164 880
EOG RESOURCES, INC.60.11%83 544
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED54.26%68 413
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION152.74%68 065