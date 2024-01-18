The company's adjusted EBITDAX came in at $925 million for the year ended Dec. 31, compared with $422 million a year earlier.
(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa and Prerna Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
Oil producer Energean's annual profit more than doubles
(Reuters) - Oil and gas producer Energean's full-year profit more than doubled, with annual production in line with its forecast, the Mediterranean-focused firm said on Thursday.
