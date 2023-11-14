Energeia, Eidsiva Vekst and Hydro Rein has signed a Collaboration agreement with the aim to develop utility-scale solar projects in selected areas in Norway. The collaboration agreement entails a joint and exclusive project development partnership until 2028 for the selected areas in Norway. Joint development of utility scale solar PV power plants in a seamless partnership with Eidsiva and Hydro Rein strengthens the execution power to build new, unsubsidized, and cost-efficient renewable energy production in Norway.

The partnership is based on shared future perspectives and values.