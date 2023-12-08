Item 3.01. Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing rule or Standard

On December 4 , 2023, Energem Corp., a special purpose acquisition company, incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company (the "Company"), received a notice (the "Notice") from the staff (the "Staff") of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") t hat the Company no longer has the minimum required 400 shareholders for continued listing on Nasdaq. Accordingly, the Company's securities will be delisted unless the Company requests an appeal of this determination as described below .

The Company has requested a hearing before the Panel to appeal this Notice as well as the notice received on November 22, 2023, which was previously disclosed on Form 8-K filed on November 28, 2023. Nasdaq has granted the Company's hearing request, which is scheduled for March 21, 2024, which hearing request will stay the suspension of trading on the Company's securities, and the Company's securities will continue to trade on The Nasdaq Capital Market until the hearing process concludes and the Panel issues a written decision.

There can be no assurance that the Panel will grant the Company's request for a suspension of delisting or continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market.