Item 3.01. Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing rule or Standard

As previously report on a Current Report on Form 8-K on December 7, 2023, on December 4, 2023, Energem Corp., a special purpose acquisition company, incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company (the "Company"), received a notice (the "Notice") from the staff of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") that the Company no longer has the minimum requirement of 400 shareholders for continued listing on Nasdaq. The Company requested a hearing before the Nasdaq Hearing Panel to appeal this Notice as well as the notice received on November 22, 2023, which was previously disclosed on Form 8-K filed on November 28, 2023.

Nasdaq granted the Company's hearing request, which hearing request stayed the suspension of trading of the Company's securities on The Nasdaq Capital Market until the hearing process concludes and the Nasdaq Hearing Panel issues a written decision. A hearing on the matter was held on February 22, 2024.

On March 7, 2024, the Nasdaq Hearing Panel issued written notice of its decision to grant the Company's request for an exception to its listing deficiencies until March 20, 2024 in view of the Company's substantial steps toward closing its previously announced initial business combination and its plan for achieving compliance with Nasdaq listing rules upon closing of the transaction for listing on The Nasdaq Global Market.