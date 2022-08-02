Energem : Graphjet Technology, the State-of-the-Art Graphene and Graphite Producer from Palm Kernel Shells to Become Publicly Traded Via Business Combination with Energem Corp - Form 8-K

Graphjet Technology, the State-of-the-Art Graphene and Graphite Producer from Palm Kernel Shells to Become Publicly Traded Via Business Combination with Energem Corp.

~ Transaction values Graphjet at pro forma enterprise value of $1.49 billion ~

~Transforms palm kernel shells, a common waste product, into high-demand graphene materials ~

~ Graphjet's state-of-the-art technology manufactures graphene and graphite, which are used in numerous advanced applications, including advanced batteries for vehicles and power storage ~

~ CEO, Lee Ping Wei, will continue to lead Graphjet ~

~ Transaction provides Graphjet the capital to accelerate growth and construct a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility ~

~ Business combination expected to close in the second half of 2022 ~

~ All Graphjet shareholders to sell 100% of their equity to Energem Corp ~

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia - August 1, 2022 - Energem Corp ("Energem") (Nasdaq: ENCP, ENCPW), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced the signing of a definitive share purchase agreement with Graphjet Technology Sdn. Bhd., a Malaysian private limited company ("Graphjet" or the "Company") that will result in Graphjet becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary of Energem, and Energem to be renamed Graphjet Technology and is expected to be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol "GTI."

Graphjet is the owner of state-of-the-art technology for the manufacture of graphene and graphite, a critical raw material used in a variety of industries, such as biomedical, automobile composition and coating, electronics and home appliances, food and beverage processing, energy storage, batteries in electric vehicles, mechanical strength enhancement, sensors, semiconductors and digital products. Upon the closing of the transaction, Graphjet will continue to be led by its CEO, Mr. Lee Ping Wei, an experienced senior corporate executive through multi-billion listing in Malaysia.

Graphjet uses their breakthrough patent-pending technology to transform a renewable waste product, palm kernel shells to the highly valued artificial graphene and artificial graphite. According to a study by Insight Partners released in April 2022, the global graphene market size was USD $821.2 million in 2021, projected to increase to USD $7,555.8 million by 2028 and register a CAGR of 37.3% from 2021 to 2028.

Upon completion of its initial manufacturing facility, Graphjet expects to produce 10,000 tons of graphite and 60 tons of graphene using its processing technology from 30,000 tons of dried palm kernel waste annually. Lee Ping Wei, CEO of Graphjet commented, "Graphjet Technology's announcement today represents the next major milestone on our journey to becoming a breakthrough graphene and graphite producer. Our technology will bring a renewable product to advance future technology."

Mr. Swee Guan Hoo, CEO of Energem Corp. added, "From the many companies under consideration by Energem Corp., our goal was to find a breakthrough technology that met our criteria of investing in long-term sustainability for our world. Graphjet not only produces high-demand materials in a growing market, but does so by utilizing a commonly available waste product in Malaysia. Our team looks forward to our continued work with Graphjet and we are committed to their growth strategy."

Graphjet Technology Investment Highlights:

● Founded in 2019 in Kuala Lumpur, Graphjet is uniquely positioned to be a leading producer of graphene and graphite materials. ● Patent-pending technology for the transformation of palm kernel shells to graphene and graphite materials eliminating a common waste product in the production of palm seed oil. ● First carbonization plant is expected to open in Kuantan, district of Malaysia. ● Production capacity expects to output 10,000 tons of graphite and 60 tons of graphene annually from 30,000 tons of dried palm kernel shell. ● Lower material cost expected when compared to other raw material sources of graphene. ● USD $21 billion graphene global market is growing due to the advantages of the material such as:

○ 100 times better electric conductivity compared to silicon crystals, or nano carbon ○ hardness which exceeds diamonds ○ 100 times fracture strength of steel ○ High Thermal Conductivity, 10 times better than copper and aluminum ○ High Transparency light transmittance up to 97.7%

● Geographic advantage for application of our recycling technology with a readily available feedstock in-region as Indonesia and Malaysia are the top suppliers of palm kernel shells in the world.

Transaction Overview

Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Energem Corp will purchase 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Graphjet such that Graphjet will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Energem Corp. In the process, Graphjet will become a publicly traded entity under the name "Graphjet Technologies." The transaction reflects an implied pro forma enterprise value at closing of approximately $1.49 billion.

Assuming no redemptions by Energem's existing public shareholders, aggregate consideration to Graphjet equity holders will be approximately $1.49 billion, consisting of up to $117 million of cash consideration funded by Energem's cash in trust from its initial public offering and $1.38 billion of rollover equity.

After the closing, Graphjet plans to retain up to $112 million of cash on its balance sheet, which would provide financial flexibility and facilitate organic and inorganic growth opportunities.

At the closing of the business combination, approximately 8.5% of the outstanding shares of the combined company is expected to be held by public investors, with existing Graphjet shareholders owning approximately 89%.

The Boards of Directors of Energem Corp. and Graphjet have approved the transaction. The transaction will also require the approval of the shareholders of Energem Corp. and is subject to other customary closing conditions. The transaction is expected to close during the second half of 2022. Additional information about the proposed transaction, including a copy of the Share Purchase Agreement and investor presentation, will be provided in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed by Energem Corp. today with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and available at www.sec.gov .

Advisors

ARC Group Limited is acting as sole financial advisor to Energem Corp. Rimon P.C. is acting as legal counsel to Energem Corp. Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP is acting as legal counsel to Graphjet Technology.

About Graphjet Technology Sdn. Bhd.

Graphjet Technology Sdn. Bhd. was founded in 2019 in Malaysia as an innovative graphene and graphite producer. Graphjet Technology has the world's first patent-pending technology to recycle palm kernel shells generated in the production of palm seed oil to produce single layer graphene and artificial graphite. Graphjet's sustainable production methods utilizing palm kernel shells, a waste agricultural product that is common in Malaysia, will set a new shift in Graphite and Graphene supply chain of the world.

About Energem Corp.

Energem Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purposes of effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more energy and/or sustainable natural resource companies. In November 2021, Energem consummated a $115 million initial public offering of 11.5 million units (reflecting the underwriters' full exercise of their over-allotment option), each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one redeemable warrant, each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. ARC Group Limited acted as sole financial advisor and EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments LLC, served as the sole book-running manager of Energem's initial public offering.

