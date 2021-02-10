Log in
ENERGICA MOTOR COMPANY S.P.A.

(EMC)
Energica Motor S p A : New commercial agreement in Bahrain

02/10/2021 | 01:40pm EST
Energica signed new commercial agreement inThe Kingdom of Bahrain with Wheels of Arabia.

The new importer, with several years of experience on two wheels brands, will be the first company to import electric vehicle in the Kingdom.
The Kingdom of Bahrain possesses the components and the expertise necessary to understand the needs of the national or international investors. This includes competitive prices, increased accessibility to the GCC market worth more than 1.4 trillion USD and the remaining countries of the Middle East in addition to the modern infrastructure and labor legislations.

'We are very proud to be associated with an Italian brand such as Energica. At Wheels of Arabia we are quite familiar with the luxury of Italian brands. Our aim is to spread awareness of electric motorcycles in the Kingdom', said Claude Abry, Wheels of Arabia General Manager.

'The GCC market represents one of the fundamental areas for the development of our Company's business, in line with the growth strategy of the brand, network and sales', says Giacomo Leone, Energica Sales & Field Marketing Director.

Disclaimer

Energica Motor Company S.p.A. published this content on 10 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2021 18:39:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
