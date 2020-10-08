Log in
Energica Motor S p A : heads to Le Mans and extends MotoE partnership

10/08/2020 | 12:15pm EDT

Energica has arrived at Le Mans to partake the season finale of the 2020 FIM Enel MotoE World Cup with an extra, incredible news which will delight all the fans of the and the highly entertaining all-electric series of MotoGP.

The Modena-based company will continue its solid partnership with MotoGP throughout 2022 as single manufacturer of MotoE, a role that Energica has excelled in by providing the series with the very best there is in terms of full-electric-powered technology applied to two wheels: the Ego Corsa. The unmatched know-how provided by Energica, which comes from being a pioneer in the field of electric motorcycles, combined with the powerful platform of MotoGP and the aid of key sponsors for the series has created an incredible mix that brought MotoE to the forefront of motorcycle racing in no time.

Livia Cevolini, CEO Energica Motor Company S.p.A: 'We're absolutely thrilled and excited to continue being the single manufacturer for the FIM Enel MotoE World Cup in 2022. Bringing our know-how into this project and creating a winning synergy together with Dorna and Enel has resulted in an incredible advantage for the World Cup. MotoE can count not only on a close-knit team, but on a new joint expertise that has brought on screen a new series with new technology, as well as a new format live for fans at the racetrack and on TV to enjoy. Our footprint? Teaming up together to push the boundaries of innovation further into the world of motorsport.

The Electric Motor Valley finally landed in the world of two-wheeled motorsport; we have convinced even the most skeptical motorcycle racing enthusiasts and we aim at continuing to ensure them with the most exciting and thrilling show in full electric. Our Ego Corsa machines have been highly praised by the riders taking part in this innovative series and MotoE has proven to be an invaluable platform for Energica's business strategies and technological advancements. These first two seasons have helped build a tremendous amount of experience which is constantly transferred to our road models. From race to road we will keep up the good work. We are writing a new chapter in the history of motorsport and motorcycle racing, so stay with us to make history together!'

The last chapter of the 2020 season has all the ingredients to be a showstopper: four riders within 15 points and two individual races to award the ultimate winner of this unusual but exciting year of racing. Reigning title holder Matteo Ferrari (Team Trentino Gresini MotoE) leads the way with a four-point advantage over Dominique Aegerter (Dynavolt IntactGP), while Jordi Torres (Pons Racing 40) and Mattia Casadei (Ongetta Sic58 Squadracorse) are seven and fifteen points in arrears, respectively, in third and fourth.

With many other riders looking to end the season on a high note, this round will bring some extra challenges: first of all, the notoriously changeable weather of Le Mans, and second, the fact that this is the first time for MotoE at the French track. May the best win!

Disclaimer

Energica Motor Company S.p.A. published this content on 08 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2020 16:14:02 UTC
