  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Energica Motor Company S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EMC   IT0005143547

ENERGICA MOTOR COMPANY S.P.A.

(EMC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Energica Motor S p A : A new, all Made-in-Modena partnership between Energica and Sartoria Messori

06/03/2021 | 05:33pm EDT
Energica has signed a new partnership agreement with Sartoria Messori for the two-year period 2021/2022.
Excellence in their products and strong connection with the territory are only two of the many key values that the two Modena-based companies have in common, with also environmental sustainability and focus on R&D being on top of Messori and Energica Motor Company S.p.A's agendas.
The handmade tailored suits designed by Sartoria Messori are made using natural fibres, so that their end-products are perfectly in line with environmental and social criteria.

'We work only with natural fibres. We work this materials in a slow and attentive process by highly-skilled Italian experts; we strive for exemplary quality in our products and going in a very different direction than mass production, which can be harmful for the environment. - Says Gianmarco Messori, CEO Sartoria Messori.

Energica Motor Company S.p.A is the first Italian manufacturer of premium, high-performing, electric motorcycles. Energica was funded to give motorcyclists a valid, exciting and environmentally sustainable alternative to traditional internal combustion motorcycles. In order to achieve this goal, Energica has focused on technological innovation.

'In our commitment towards playing a leading role towards a full transition to electric mobility globally, we have focused our efforts to technological innovation. This way, we are estabilisihing ourselves, day after day, as the leaders in the high-performing electric motorcycling sector.' - Says Livia Cevolini, CEO Energica Motor Company S.p.A.

Thanks to the partnership between Messori and Energica, fashion, style, speed and green meet on the Via Emilia and in the Italian Motor Valley.

Disclaimer

Energica Motor Company S.p.A. published this content on 03 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2021 21:32:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 12,9 M 15,6 M 15,6 M
Net income 2021 -5,21 M -6,32 M -6,32 M
Net cash 2021 7,55 M 9,15 M 9,15 M
P/E ratio 2021 -17,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 91,6 M 111 M 111 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,52x
EV / Sales 2022 2,92x
Nbr of Employees 58
Free-Float 67,2%
Chart ENERGICA MOTOR COMPANY S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Energica Motor Company S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENERGICA MOTOR COMPANY S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price
Last Close Price 2,99 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Livia Cevolini Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrea Vezzani Chief Financial Officer & Director
Franco Cevolini Chairman
Giampiero Testoni Executive Director & Chief Technical Officer
Gian Carlo Minardi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENERGICA MOTOR COMPANY S.P.A.66.40%115
BAJAJ AUTO LIMITED10.30%17 042
YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.55.42%10 427
EICHER MOTORS LIMITED9.41%10 037
HERO MOTOCORP LIMITED-3.19%8 143
HARLEY-DAVIDSON, INC.31.96%7 471