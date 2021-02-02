Log in
ENERGICA MOTOR COMPANY S.P.A.

MotoE 2021: third season approaches as Energica focuses on new developments

02/02/2021 | 12:50pm EST
Energica is ready for the third racing season by taking new developments to the track.

From its headquarters, the Modena-based company is working hard to prepare the 18 Ego Corsa machines for the new season of series, as well as the Ego Corsa Black Test for a shakedown of new parts developed - in less than a year - by the R&D department specifically for racing, which will be evaluated during the official MotoE test in April at Jerez.

'We are very happy with the MotoE experience, which has already allowed us - after only two years of racing - to apply new solutions to our road bikes' says Giampiero Testoni, the CTO of Energica.

'We are preparing the 18 Ego Corsa machines for the season, but we're also looking ahead. After the launch, at the end of 2019, of the new 21.5 kWh power unit, we were able in less than a year to develop new technical solutions which will bring directly to the first tests in Jerez. The focus is to reach a new level of performance: we specifically worked on weight reduction and on the set up to allow better handling. As a consequence, we are aiming and improving the overall efficiency in order to eventually increase the total number of laps in the race.'

'Being the single manufacturer allows us to continue putting new studies and more advanced components to the test on some of the most iconic international circuits, and therefore to bring further innovation in the world of electric racing.'

'Our competitive advantage is to be able to transfer the technological achievements from the track to the road, a status we reached in record time that allowed us both to satisfy customers and make the EV sector grow in general.'

'We are working side by side with both Dorna and the teams for the next season, and we're expecting great satisfaction from this World Cup - especially on the developmental side of things.'

The Ego Corsa motorcycles will return to the track for the upcoming MotoE tests on March 2-4 and April 12-14 2021.

Disclaimer

Energica Motor Company S.p.A. published this content on 02 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2021 17:49:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
