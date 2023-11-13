Stock EKT ENERGIEKONTOR AG
Energiekontor AG

Energiekontor AG Stock price

Equities

EKT

DE0005313506

Independent Power Producers

Real-time Estimate Tradegate
Other stock markets
 06:46:34 2023-11-13 am EST 		Intraday chart for Energiekontor AG 5-day change 1st Jan Change
66.25 EUR +3.52% -12.01% -13.38%
08:40am Energiekontor confirms annual and long-term targets - share price rises ahead of schedule DP
Nov. 09 Energiekontor share price plummets - No longer a buy for Stifel DP
Financials

Sales 2023 * 325 M 348 M Sales 2024 * 370 M 396 M Capitalization 893 M 954 M
Net income 2023 * 50.00 M 53.45 M Net income 2024 * 55.00 M 58.79 M EV / Sales 2023 *
3,73x
Net Debt 2023 * 320 M 342 M Net Debt 2024 * 385 M 412 M EV / Sales 2024 *
3,45x
P/E ratio 2023 *
17,8x
P/E ratio 2024 *
16,5x
Employees 188
Yield 2023 *
1,48%
Yield 2024 *
1,51%
Free-Float 48.97%
Chart Energiekontor AG

Dynamic Chart

Quotes and Performance

1 day+3.59%
1 week-12.27%
Current month-4.59%
1 month-7.64%
3 months-16.88%
6 months-12.15%
Current year-13.64%
Highs and lows

1 week
63.50
Extreme 63.5
77.20
1 month
63.50
Extreme 63.5
77.20
Current year
59.70
Extreme 59.7
89.80
1 year
59.70
Extreme 59.7
91.50
3 years
36.20
Extreme 36.2
102.20
5 years
12.15
Extreme 12.15
102.20
10 years
4.27
Extreme 4.27
102.20
Managers and Directors - Energiekontor AG

Managers TitleAgeSince
Peter Szabo CEO
 Chief Executive Officer 58 1999
Till Gießmann IRC
 Investor Relations Contact - -
Nicole Bär HRO
 Human Resources Officer - -
Members of the board TitleAgeSince
Bodo Wilkens FOU
 Founder 66 1989
Günter Lammers FOU
 Founder 65 1989
Darius Oliver Kianzad BRD
 Director/Board Member 58 2012
ETFs positioned on Energiekontor AG

Name Weight AuM 1st Jan change Investor Rating
LYXOR SDAX (DR) UCITS ETF - EUR ETF Lyxor SDAX (DR) UCITS ETF - EUR
1.32% 125 M€ -.--%
FIRST TRUST ISE GLOBAL WIND ENERGY INDEX FUND ETF - USD ETF First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund ETF - USD
0.85% 174 M€ -18.30%
ISHARES MSCI GERMANY SMALL-CAP ETF - USD ETF iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF - USD
0.53% 17 M€ -.--%
WISDOMTREE EUROPE SMALLCAP DIVIDEND UCITS ETF - EUR ETF WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend UCITS ETF - EUR
0.21% 25 M€ -5.29%
Quotes

Date Price Change Volume
23-11-13 66.70 +4.22% 6 183
23-11-10 64.00 -6.02% 70,034
23-11-09 68.10 -9.68% 64,904
23-11-08 75.40 +0.13% 18,503
23-11-07 75.30 -0.66% 16,454

Delayed Quote Xetra, November 13, 2023 at 05:55 am EST

Company Profile

Energiekontor AG is a Germany-based wind farm operator and project developer. The Company operates through three segments: Project Development and Sales (Wind, Solar), Power Generation in Group-owned Wind and solar parks and Operation Development, Innovation and Others. The Project Development and Sales (Wind, Solar) segment comprises of project development for onshore wind farms and solar parks for sale outside the Group, including business development, planning and financing, construction and sale. Power Generation in Group-owned Wind and Solar parks segment operates their own wind and solar parks which generates electricity. The Operation Development, Innovation and Others segment includes various activities, such as operational management of wind farms, maintenance, marketing of generated power and rotor blade extension.
Sector
Independent Power Producers
Calendar
2023-11-12 - Q3 2023 Earnings Release
Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Energiekontor AG

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
4
Last Close Price
64.00EUR
Average target price
125.00EUR
Spread / Average Target
+95.31%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Annual profits - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Renewable IPPs

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
ENERGIEKONTOR AG Stock Energiekontor AG
-13.64% 953 M $
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC. Stock Huaneng Lancang River Hydropower Inc.
+20.15% 19 582 M $
ADANI GREEN ENERGY LIMITED Stock Adani Green Energy Limited
-51.33% 18 031 M $
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A. Stock EDP Renováveis, S.A.
-23.98% 16 902 M $
ENGIE BRASIL ENERGIA S.A. Stock Engie Brasil Energia S.A.
+10.32% 6 937 M $
NEOEN Stock Neoen
-32.89% 4 038 M $
NORTHLAND POWER INC. Stock Northland Power Inc.
-41.91% 3 963 M $
ERG S.P.A. Stock ERG S.p.A.
-19.48% 3 662 M $
RENANTIS S.P.A Stock Renantis S.p.A
-.--% 2 885 M $
ZHEJIANG PROVINCIAL NEW ENERGY INVESTMENT GROUP CO., LTD. Stock Zhejiang Provincial New Energy Investment Group Co., Ltd.
-25.76% 2 804 M $
Renewable IPPs
