Energiekontor AG Stock price
Equities
EKT
DE0005313506
Independent Power Producers
|
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|66.25 EUR
|+3.52%
|-12.01%
|-13.38%
|08:40am
|Energiekontor confirms annual and long-term targets - share price rises ahead of schedule
|DP
|Nov. 09
|Energiekontor share price plummets - No longer a buy for Stifel
|DP
-40%
on all our subscriptions*
Enjoy this offer
* See conditions on website
|Sales 2023 *
|325 M 348 M
|Sales 2024 *
|370 M 396 M
|Capitalization
|893 M 954 M
|Net income 2023 *
|50.00 M 53.45 M
|Net income 2024 *
|55.00 M 58.79 M
|EV / Sales 2023 *
3,73x
|Net Debt 2023 *
|320 M 342 M
|Net Debt 2024 *
|385 M 412 M
|EV / Sales 2024 *
3,45x
|P/E ratio 2023 *
17,8x
|P/E ratio 2024 *
16,5x
|Employees
|188
|Yield 2023 *
1,48%
|Yield 2024 *
1,51%
|Free-Float
|48.97%
More Fundamentals * Assessed data
More news
More recommendations
More press releases
More news
|1 day
|+3.59%
|1 week
|-12.27%
|Current month
|-4.59%
|1 month
|-7.64%
|3 months
|-16.88%
|6 months
|-12.15%
|Current year
|-13.64%
More quotes
1 week
63.50
77.20
1 month
63.50
77.20
Current year
59.70
89.80
1 year
59.70
91.50
3 years
36.20
102.20
5 years
12.15
102.20
10 years
4.27
102.20
|Managers
|Title
|Age
|Since
Peter Szabo CEO
|Chief Executive Officer
|58
|1999
Till Gießmann IRC
|Investor Relations Contact
|-
|-
Nicole Bär HRO
|Human Resources Officer
|-
|-
|Members of the board
|Title
|Age
|Since
Bodo Wilkens FOU
|Founder
|66
|1989
Günter Lammers FOU
|Founder
|65
|1989
|Director/Board Member
|58
|2012
|Name
|Weight
|AuM
|1st Jan change
|Investor Rating
|1.32%
|125 M€
|-.--%
|0.85%
|174 M€
|-18.30%
|0.53%
|17 M€
|-.--%
|0.21%
|25 M€
|-5.29%
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|23-11-13
|66.70
|+4.22%
|6 183
|23-11-10
|64.00
|-6.02%
|70,034
|23-11-09
|68.10
|-9.68%
|64,904
|23-11-08
|75.40
|+0.13%
|18,503
|23-11-07
|75.30
|-0.66%
|16,454
Delayed Quote Xetra, November 13, 2023 at 05:55 am ESTMore quotes
More about the company
Energiekontor AG is a Germany-based wind farm operator and project developer. The Company operates through three segments: Project Development and Sales (Wind, Solar), Power Generation in Group-owned Wind and solar parks and Operation Development, Innovation and Others. The Project Development and Sales (Wind, Solar) segment comprises of project development for onshore wind farms and solar parks for sale outside the Group, including business development, planning and financing, construction and sale. Power Generation in Group-owned Wind and Solar parks segment operates their own wind and solar parks which generates electricity. The Operation Development, Innovation and Others segment includes various activities, such as operational management of wind farms, maintenance, marketing of generated power and rotor blade extension.
SectorIndependent Power Producers
Calendar
2023-11-12 - Q3 2023 Earnings Release
More Ratings
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
-
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
4
Last Close Price
64.00EUR
Average target price
125.00EUR
Spread / Average Target
+95.31%
EPS Revisions
Annual profits - Rate of surprise
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-13.64%
|953 M $
|+20.15%
|19 582 M $
|-51.33%
|18 031 M $
|-23.98%
|16 902 M $
|+10.32%
|6 937 M $
|-32.89%
|4 038 M $
|-41.91%
|3 963 M $
|-19.48%
|3 662 M $
|-.--%
|2 885 M $
|-25.76%
|2 804 M $