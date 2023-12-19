EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Energiekontor AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Energiekontor AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

19.12.2023 / 15:17 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Energiekontor AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 28, 2024
Address: https://www.energiekontor.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 28, 2024
Address: https://www.energiekontor.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports.html

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 28, 2024
Address: https://www.energiekontor.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 28, 2024
Address: https://www.energiekontor.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports.html

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 12, 2024
Address: https://www.energiekontor.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 12, 2024
Address: https://www.energiekontor.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports.html

Language: English
Company: Energiekontor AG
Mary-Somerville-Straße 5
28359 Bremen
Germany
Internet: www.energiekontor.de

 
