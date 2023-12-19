EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Energiekontor AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Energiekontor AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 28, 2024
Address: https://www.energiekontor.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 28, 2024
Address: https://www.energiekontor.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports.html
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 28, 2024
Address: https://www.energiekontor.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 28, 2024
Address: https://www.energiekontor.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports.html
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 12, 2024
Address: https://www.energiekontor.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 12, 2024
Address: https://www.energiekontor.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports.html
19.12.2023 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Energiekontor AG
|Mary-Somerville-Straße 5
|28359 Bremen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.energiekontor.de
|End of News
19.12.2023 CET/CEST