EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Energiekontor AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Energiekontor AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

19.12.2023 / 15:21 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Energiekontor AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 13, 2024
Address: https://www.energiekontor.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 13, 2024
Address: https://www.energiekontor.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports.html

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 14, 2024
Address: https://www.energiekontor.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 14, 2024
Address: https://www.energiekontor.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports.html

19.12.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

Language: English
Company: Energiekontor AG
Mary-Somerville-Straße 5
28359 Bremen
Germany
Internet: www.energiekontor.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1800345  19.12.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1800345&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp