    EKT   DE0005313506

ENERGIEKONTOR AG

(EKT)
02:08:13 2023-01-30 am EST
79.55 EUR   +0.19%
02:01a Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information
EQ
01/23 Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information
EQ
01/16 Energiekontor Offloads Solar Park Project in Germany
MT
CMS: Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information

01/30/2023 | 02:01am EST
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Energiekontor AG / Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information

30.01.2023 / 08:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Interim report #13

In the period from 24 January 2023 to 27 January 2023, Energiekontor AG acquired a total of 900 shares within the framework of the share buyback announced on 20 May 2022 and published pursuant to Art. 2 Par. 1 of the delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The total number of shares repurchased, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume were as follows for each day of the period mentioned:

Date Total number of shares repurchased (units) Weighted average price (Euro) Aggregate volume (Euro)
27.01.2023 315 79.4873 25,038.50
26.01.2023 270 79.6833 21,514.50
25.01.2023 215 79.6209 17,118.50
24.01.2023 100 79.9000 7,990.00

The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback programme since 13 June 2022 is 9,441.

The acquisition of the shares of Energiekontor AG was carried out by a credit institution commissioned by Energiekontor AG exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

Further information on the individual transactions of the share buyback pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available on the Internet at www.energiekontor.de/en/investor-relations/share-buyback

Bremen, 30 January 2023

Energiekontor AG
The Management Board


30.01.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Energiekontor AG
Mary-Somerville-Straße 5
28359 Bremen
Germany
Internet: www.energiekontor.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1545857  30.01.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1545857&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
