    EKT   DE0005313506

ENERGIEKONTOR AG

(EKT)
02:30:00 2023-02-27
68.50 EUR   +0.29%
02:02aCms : Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information
EQ
02/20Cms : Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information
EQ
02/13Cms : Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information
EQ
CMS: Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information

02/27/2023 | 02:02am EST
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Energiekontor AG / Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information

27.02.2023 / 08:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Interim report #17

In the period from 20 February 2023 to 24 February 2023, Energiekontor AG acquired a total of 1,400 shares within the framework of the share buyback announced on 20 May 2022 and published pursuant to Art. 2 Par. 1 of the delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The total number of shares repurchased, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume were as follows for each day of the period mentioned:

Date Total number of shares repurchased (units) Weighted average price (Euro) Aggregate volume (Euro)
24.02.2023 250 70.5200 17,630.00
23.02.2023 300 69.5833 20,875.00
22.02.2023 200 67.6250 13,525.00
21.02.2023 300 69.2667 20,780.00
20.02.2023 350 70.4714 24,665.00

The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback programme since 13 June 2022 is 14,191.

The acquisition of the shares of Energiekontor AG was carried out by a credit institution commissioned by Energiekontor AG exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

Further information on the individual transactions of the share buyback pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available on the Internet at www.energiekontor.de/en/investor-relations/share-buyback

Bremen, 27 February 2023

Energiekontor AG
The Management Board


27.02.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Energiekontor AG
Mary-Somerville-Straße 5
28359 Bremen
Germany
Internet: www.energiekontor.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1568533  27.02.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1568533&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
