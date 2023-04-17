CMS: Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information

Interim report #24

In the period from 11 April 2023 to 14 April 2023, Energiekontor AG acquired a total of 1,625 shares within the framework of the share buyback announced on 20 May 2022 and published pursuant to Art. 2 Par. 1 of the delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The total number of shares repurchased, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume were as follows for each day of the period mentioned:

Date Total number of shares repurchased (units) Weighted average price (Euro) Aggregate volume (Euro) 14.04.2023 375 78.1920 29,322.00 13.04.2023 400 76.9000 30,760.00 12.04.2023 450 75.7333 34,080.00 11.04.2023 400 75.8313 30,332.50

The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback programme since 13 June 2022 is 25,916.

The acquisition of the shares of Energiekontor AG was carried out by a credit institution commissioned by Energiekontor AG exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

Further information on the individual transactions of the share buyback pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available on the Internet at www.energiekontor.de/en/investor-relations/share-buyback

Bremen, 17 April 2023

Energiekontor AG

The Management Board