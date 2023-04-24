Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Energiekontor AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EKT   DE0005313506

ENERGIEKONTOR AG

(EKT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:16:43 2023-04-24 am EDT
74.00 EUR   +0.27%
01:31aCms : Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information
EQ
04/18Energiekontor : Präsentation
PU
04/17Cms : Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CMS: Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information

04/24/2023 | 01:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Energiekontor AG / Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information

24.04.2023 / 07:30 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Interim report #25

In the period from 17 April 2023 to 20 April 2023, Energiekontor AG acquired a total of 1,625 shares within the framework of the share buyback announced on 20 May 2022 and published pursuant to Art. 2 Par. 1 of the delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The total number of shares repurchased, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume were as follows for each day of the period mentioned:

Date Total number of shares repurchased (units) Weighted average price (Euro) Aggregate volume (Euro)
20.04.2023 225 74.5284 16,768.90
19.04.2023 500 76.5000 38,250.00
18.04.2023 500 77.7890 38,894.50
17.04.2023 400 77.2938 30,917.50

The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback programme since 13 June 2022 is 27,541.

The acquisition of the shares of Energiekontor AG was carried out by a credit institution commissioned by Energiekontor AG exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

Further information on the individual transactions of the share buyback pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available on the Internet at www.energiekontor.de/en/investor-relations/share-buyback

Bremen, 24 April 2023

Energiekontor AG
The Management Board


24.04.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Energiekontor AG
Mary-Somerville-Straße 5
28359 Bremen
Germany
Internet: www.energiekontor.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1614023  24.04.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1614023&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about ENERGIEKONTOR AG
01:31aCms : Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information
EQ
04/18Energiekontor : Präsentation
PU
04/17Cms : Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information
EQ
04/11Cms : Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information
EQ
04/06Energiekontor : Information pursuant to Section 125 AktG and Table 3 Blocks A to F Impleme..
PU
04/03ENERGIEKONTOR AG : Buy rating from Warburg Research
MD
04/03ENERGIEKONTOR AG : Buy rating from Hauck & Aufhauser
MD
04/03Analysts give further boost to recovery rally of Energiekontor
DP
04/03Rally of Energiekontor reaches 50-day line
DP
04/03Cms : Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ENERGIEKONTOR AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 291 M 319 M 319 M
Net income 2023 51,5 M 56,5 M 56,5 M
Net Debt 2023 351 M 385 M 385 M
P/E ratio 2023 20,8x
Yield 2023 1,25%
Capitalization 1 032 M 1 133 M 1 133 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,75x
EV / Sales 2024 4,17x
Nbr of Employees 188
Free-Float 45,9%
Chart ENERGIEKONTOR AG
Duration : Period :
Energiekontor AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENERGIEKONTOR AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 73,80 €
Average target price 131,75 €
Spread / Average Target 78,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Szabo Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Bodo Wilkens Chairman-Supervisory Board
Günter Lammers Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Darius Oliver Kianzad Member-Supervisory Board
Till Gießmann Head-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENERGIEKONTOR AG-4.16%1 133
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.-1.46%22 520
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.6.06%18 280
NORTHLAND POWER INC.-9.16%6 280
NEOEN-21.72%4 512
CLEARWAY ENERGY, INC.0.77%3 636
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer