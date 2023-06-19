CMS: Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information

|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Energiekontor AG
Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information
19.06.2023 / 08:00 CET/CEST
Interim report #3
In the period from 12 June 2023 to 16 June 2023, Energiekontor AG acquired a total of 2,050 shares within the framework of the share buyback program announced on 19 May 2023 and started on May 30, 2023.
The total number of shares repurchased, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume were as follows for each day of the period mentioned:
|Date
|Total number of shares repurchased (units)
|Weighted average price (Euro)
|Aggregate volume (Euro)
|16.06.2023
|450
|73.2333
|32,955.00
|15.06.2023
|700
|71.8939
|50,325.70
|14.06.2023
|300
|72.3000
|21,690.00
|13.06.2013
|100
|72.1900
|7,219.00
|12.06.2023
|500
|70.0200
|35,010.00
The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback programme since 30 May 2023 is 6,200.
The acquisition of the shares of Energiekontor AG was carried out by a credit institution commissioned by Energiekontor AG exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).
Further information on the individual transactions of the share buyback pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available on the Internet at www.energiekontor.de/en/investor-relations/share-buyback
Bremen, 19 June 2023
Energiekontor AG
The Management Board
