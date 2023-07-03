Interim report #5

In the period from 26 June 2023 to 30 June 2023, Energiekontor AG acquired a total of 2,100 shares within the framework of the share buyback program announced on 19 May 2023 and started on May 30, 2023.

The total number of shares repurchased, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume were as follows for each day of the period mentioned:

Date Total number of shares repurchased (units) Weighted average price (Euro) Aggregate volume (Euro) 30.06.2023 250 69.1500 17,287.50 29.06.2023 500 69.0000 34,500.00 28.06.2023 400 69.5000 27,800.00 27.06.2023 500 69.1000 34,550.00 26.06.2023 500 69.4000 34,700.00

The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback programme since 30 May 2023 is 10,450.

The acquisition of the shares of Energiekontor AG was carried out by a credit institution commissioned by Energiekontor AG exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

Further information on the individual transactions of the share buyback pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available on the Internet at www.energiekontor.de/en/investor-relations/share-buyback

Bremen, 3 July 2023

Energiekontor AG

The Management Board