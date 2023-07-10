Interim report #6

In the period from 03 July 2023 to 07 July 2023, Energiekontor AG acquired a total of 2,070 shares within the framework of the share buyback program announced on 19 May 2023 and started on May 30, 2023.

The total number of shares repurchased, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume were as follows for each day of the period mentioned:

Date Total number of shares repurchased (units) Weighted average price (Euro) Aggregate volume (Euro) 07.07.2023 305 71.4961 21,806.30 06.07.2023 700 72.5354 50,774.80 05.07.2023 165 73.1606 12,071.50 04.07.2023 700 70.9069 49,634.80 03.07.2023 200 71.5200 14,304.00

The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback programme since 30 May 2023 is 12,520.

The acquisition of the shares of Energiekontor AG was carried out by a credit institution commissioned by Energiekontor AG exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

Further information on the individual transactions of the share buyback pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available on the Internet at www.energiekontor.de/en/investor-relations/share-buyback

Bremen, 10 July 2023

Energiekontor AG

The Management Board