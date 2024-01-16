EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Energiekontor AG / Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Interim report #30

In the period from 8 January 2024 to 12 January 2024, Energiekontor AG acquired a total of 970 shares within the framework of the share buyback program announced on 19 May 2023 and started on 30 May 2023.

The total number of shares repurchased, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume were as follows for each day of the period mentioned:

Date Total number of shares repurchased (units) Weighted average price (Euro) Aggregate volume (Euro) 08.01.2024 294 76.7847 22,574.70 09.01.2024 200 78.7100 15,742.00 10.01.2024 156 79.8359 12,454.40 11.01.2024 320 79.5600 25,459.20 12.01.2024 0 0.0000 0.00

The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback programme since 30 May 2023 is 57,491.

The acquisition of the shares of Energiekontor AG was carried out by a credit institution commissioned by Energiekontor AG exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

Further information on the individual transactions of the share buyback pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available on the Internet at www.energiekontor.de/en/investor-relations/share-buyback

Bremen, 16 January 2024

Energiekontor AG

The Management Board