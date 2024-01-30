EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Energiekontor AG / Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information



30.01.2024 / 08:30 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Interim report #32

In the period from 22 January 2024 to 26 January 2024, Energiekontor AG acquired a total of 1,950 shares within the framework of the share buyback program announced on 19 May 2023 and started on 30 May 2023.

The total number of shares repurchased, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume were as follows for each day of the period mentioned:

Date Total number of shares repurchased (units) Weighted average price (Euro) Aggregate volume (Euro) 22.01.2024 350 76.5857 26,805.00 23.01.2024 400 76.9313 30,772.50 24.01.2024 450 77.2167 34,747.50 25.01.2024 500 75.1320 37,566.00 26.01.2024 250 74.7700 18,692.50

The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback programme since 30 May 2023 is 61,291.

The acquisition of the shares of Energiekontor AG was carried out by a credit institution commissioned by Energiekontor AG exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

Further information on the individual transactions of the share buyback pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available on the Internet at www.energiekontor.de/en/investor-relations/share-buyback

Bremen, 30 January 2024

Energiekontor AG

The Management Board