27.02.2024 / 08:30 CET/CEST

Interim report #36

In the period from 19 February 2024 to 23 February 2024, Energiekontor AG acquired a total of 2,150 shares within the framework of the share buyback program announced on 19 May 2023 and started on 30 May 2023.

The total number of shares repurchased, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume were as follows for each day of the period mentioned:

Date Total number of shares repurchased (units) Weighted average price (Euro) Aggregate volume (Euro) 19.02.2024 399 72.7158 29,013.60 20.02.2024 800 69.6278 55,702.20 21.02.2024 372 68.3288 25,418.30 22.02.2024 520 69.3942 36,085.00 23.02.2024 59 68.5322 4,043.40

The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback programme since 30 May 2023 is 68,780.

The acquisition of the shares of Energiekontor AG was carried out by a credit institution commissioned by Energiekontor AG exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

Further information on the individual transactions of the share buyback pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available on the Internet at www.energiekontor.de/en/investor-relations/share-buyback

Bremen, 27 February 2024

Energiekontor AG

The Management Board