ENERGIEKONTOR AG

(EKT)
DGAP-CMS : Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information

01/11/2021 | 01:31am EST
 DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Energiekontor AG / Announcement 
pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 
2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 
Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information 
 
2021-01-11 / 07:30 
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - 
a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
*Interim report #22* 
 
In the period from 1 January 2021 to 8 January 2021, Energiekontor AG 
acquired a total of 3,700 shares within the framework of the share buyback 
announced on 06 July 2020 pursuant to Art. 2 Par. 1 of the delegated 
Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. 
 
The total number of shares repurchased, the weighted average price and the 
aggregated volume were as follows for each day of the period mentioned: 
 
*Date *     *Total number  *Weighted average *Aggregate volume 
              of shares      price (Euro)*        (Euro)* 
             repurchased 
              (units)* 
01/08/2021       600            64.8000          38,880.00 
01/07/2021       900            64.6444          58,179.96 
01/06/2021       600            61.6167          36,970.01 
01/05/2021      1,000           59.3972          59,397.20 
01/04/2021      1,000           50.3600          35,612.82 
 
The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback programme 
since 7 July 2020 is 107,379. 
 
The acquisition of the shares of Energiekontor AG was carried out by a 
credit institution commissioned by Energiekontor AG exclusively via the 
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading). 
 
Further information on the individual transactions of the share buyback 
pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 
596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 and para. 3 of the 
Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available on the Internet at 
www.energiekontor.de/en/investor-relations/share-buyback [1] 
 
Bremen, 11 January 2021 
 
Energiekontor AG 
 
The Management Board 
 
2021-01-11 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, 
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
Language: English 
Company:  Energiekontor AG 
          Mary-Somerville-Straße 5 
          28359 Bremen 
          Germany 
Internet: www.energiekontor.de 
 
End of News DGAP News Service 
 
1159533 2021-01-11 
 
 
1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f607a4d924caf65200641dcbd963ec19&application_id=1159533&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 11, 2021 01:30 ET (06:30 GMT)

