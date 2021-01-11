DGAP-CMS : Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Energiekontor AG / Announcement
*Interim report #22*
In the period from 1 January 2021 to 8 January 2021, Energiekontor AG
acquired a total of 3,700 shares within the framework of the share buyback
announced on 06 July 2020 pursuant to Art. 2 Par. 1 of the delegated
Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
The total number of shares repurchased, the weighted average price and the
aggregated volume were as follows for each day of the period mentioned:
*Date * *Total number *Weighted average *Aggregate volume
of shares price (Euro)* (Euro)*
repurchased
(units)*
01/08/2021 600 64.8000 38,880.00
01/07/2021 900 64.6444 58,179.96
01/06/2021 600 61.6167 36,970.01
01/05/2021 1,000 59.3972 59,397.20
01/04/2021 1,000 50.3600 35,612.82
The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback programme
since 7 July 2020 is 107,379.
The acquisition of the shares of Energiekontor AG was carried out by a
credit institution commissioned by Energiekontor AG exclusively via the
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).
Further information on the individual transactions of the share buyback
pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No.
596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 and para. 3 of the
Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available on the Internet at
www.energiekontor.de/en/investor-relations/share-buyback [1]
Bremen, 11 January 2021
Energiekontor AG
The Management Board
