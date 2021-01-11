DGAP-CMS : Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Energiekontor AG / Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information 2021-01-11 / 07:30 Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Interim report #22* In the period from 1 January 2021 to 8 January 2021, Energiekontor AG acquired a total of 3,700 shares within the framework of the share buyback announced on 06 July 2020 pursuant to Art. 2 Par. 1 of the delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The total number of shares repurchased, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume were as follows for each day of the period mentioned: *Date * *Total number *Weighted average *Aggregate volume of shares price (Euro)* (Euro)* repurchased (units)* 01/08/2021 600 64.8000 38,880.00 01/07/2021 900 64.6444 58,179.96 01/06/2021 600 61.6167 36,970.01 01/05/2021 1,000 59.3972 59,397.20 01/04/2021 1,000 50.3600 35,612.82 The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback programme since 7 July 2020 is 107,379. The acquisition of the shares of Energiekontor AG was carried out by a credit institution commissioned by Energiekontor AG exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading). Further information on the individual transactions of the share buyback pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available on the Internet at www.energiekontor.de/en/investor-relations/share-buyback [1] Bremen, 11 January 2021 Energiekontor AG The Management Board 2021-01-11 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Energiekontor AG Mary-Somerville-Straße 5 28359 Bremen Germany Internet: www.energiekontor.de End of News DGAP News Service 1159533 2021-01-11 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f607a4d924caf65200641dcbd963ec19&application_id=1159533&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

