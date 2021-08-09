Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Energiekontor AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EKT   DE0005313506

ENERGIEKONTOR AG

(EKT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DGAP-CMS : Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information

08/09/2021 | 01:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Energiekontor AG / Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of 
Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 
Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information 
2021-08-09 / 07:30 
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Interim report #11 
In the period from 2 August 2021 to 6 August 2021, Energiekontor AG acquired a total of 4,400 shares within the 
framework of the share buyback announced on 21 May 2021 pursuant to Art. 2 Par. 1 of the delegated Regulation (EU) 2016 
/1052. 
The total number of shares repurchased, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume were as follows for each 
day of the period mentioned: 
Date          Total number of shares repurchased (units) Weighted average price (Euro) Aggregate volume (Euro) 
08/06/2021                       208                                56.1000                   11,668.80 
08/05/2021                      1,107                               56.6051                   62,661.85 
08/04/2021                      1,185                               56.9080                   67,435.98 
08/03/2021                      1,300                               56.2077                   73,070.01 
08/02/2021                       600                                55.7963                   50,815.77

The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback programme since 25 May 2021 is 46,323.

The acquisition of the shares of Energiekontor AG was carried out by a credit institution commissioned by Energiekontor AG exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

Further information on the individual transactions of the share buyback pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available on the Internet at www.energiekontor.de/en/investor-relations/share-buyback

Bremen, 9 August 2021

Energiekontor AG

The Management Board -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-08-09 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Energiekontor AG 
              Mary-Somerville-Straße 5 
              28359 Bremen 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.energiekontor.de 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
-------------

1224805 2021-08-09

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1224805&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 09, 2021 01:30 ET (05:30 GMT)

All news about ENERGIEKONTOR AG
01:31aDGAP-CMS : Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information
DJ
08/02ENERGIEKONTOR AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
07/26PRESS RELEASE : The SME bond market in the first half of 2021: significant incre..
DJ
07/26ENERGIEKONTOR AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
07/19ENERGIEKONTOR AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
07/13PRESS RELEASE : Energiekontor presents report on wind farm optimisation and offe..
DJ
07/13ENERGIEKONTOR : presents report on wind farm optimisation and offers know-how on..
EQ
07/12DGAP-CMS : Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information
DJ
07/08PRESS RELEASE : Energiekontor sells wind turbine in Jülich East to CEE Group
DJ
07/08ENERGIEKONTOR : sells wind turbine in Jülich East to CEE Group
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 200 M 235 M 235 M
Net income 2021 30,6 M 36,0 M 36,0 M
Net Debt 2021 219 M 257 M 257 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,0x
Yield 2021 1,43%
Capitalization 811 M 954 M 954 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,14x
EV / Sales 2022 3,39x
Nbr of Employees 165
Free-Float 39,5%
Chart ENERGIEKONTOR AG
Duration : Period :
Energiekontor AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENERGIEKONTOR AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 56,00 €
Average target price 84,33 €
Spread / Average Target 50,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Szabo Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Bodo Wilkens Chairman-Supervisory Board
Günter Lammers Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Darius Oliver Kianzad Member-Supervisory Board
Alex Peter Head-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENERGIEKONTOR AG-3.45%954
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO., LTD.-0.57%66 828
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.-12.02%22 667
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.24.44%15 410
NORTHLAND POWER INC.-6.07%7 703
ZHEJIANG WEIMING ENVIRONMENT PROTECTION CO., LTD.42.00%5 175