DGAP-CMS : Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Energiekontor AG / Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information 2021-08-09 / 07:30 Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Interim report #11 In the period from 2 August 2021 to 6 August 2021, Energiekontor AG acquired a total of 4,400 shares within the framework of the share buyback announced on 21 May 2021 pursuant to Art. 2 Par. 1 of the delegated Regulation (EU) 2016 /1052. The total number of shares repurchased, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume were as follows for each day of the period mentioned: Date Total number of shares repurchased (units) Weighted average price (Euro) Aggregate volume (Euro) 08/06/2021 208 56.1000 11,668.80 08/05/2021 1,107 56.6051 62,661.85 08/04/2021 1,185 56.9080 67,435.98 08/03/2021 1,300 56.2077 73,070.01 08/02/2021 600 55.7963 50,815.77

The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback programme since 25 May 2021 is 46,323.

The acquisition of the shares of Energiekontor AG was carried out by a credit institution commissioned by Energiekontor AG exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

Further information on the individual transactions of the share buyback pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available on the Internet at www.energiekontor.de/en/investor-relations/share-buyback

Bremen, 9 August 2021

Energiekontor AG

The Management Board -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

