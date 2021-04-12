Log in
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 04/12 01:32:01 am
59.7 EUR   +0.67%
DGAP-CMS : Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information

04/12/2021 | 01:31am EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Energiekontor AG / Energiekontor AG / Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) 
and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 
Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information 
2021-04-12 / 07:30 
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Interim report #35 
In the period from 6 April 2021 to 9 April 2021, Energiekontor AG acquired a total of 3,700 shares within the framework 
of the share buyback announced on 06 July 2020 pursuant to Art. 2 Par. 1 of the delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. 
The total number of shares repurchased, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume were as follows for each 
day of the period mentioned: 
Date          Total number of shares repurchased (units) Weighted average price (Euro) Aggregate volume (Euro) 
04/09/2021                       500                                59.3200                   29,660.00 
04/08/2021                      1,000                               57.4818                   57,481.80 
04/07/2021                      1,200                               57.5983                   69,117.96 
04/06/2021                      1,000                               60.2900                   60,290.00

The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback programme since 7 July 2020 is 160,559.

The acquisition of the shares of Energiekontor AG was carried out by a credit institution commissioned by Energiekontor AG exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

Further information on the individual transactions of the share buyback pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available on the Internet at www.energiekontor.de/en/investor-relations/share-buyback

Bremen, 12 April 2021

Energiekontor AG

The Management Board -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-04-12 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Energiekontor AG 
              Mary-Somerville-Straße 5 
              28359 Bremen 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.energiekontor.de 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1183227 2021-04-12

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 12, 2021 01:30 ET (05:30 GMT)

