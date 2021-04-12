DGAP-CMS : Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Energiekontor AG / Energiekontor AG / Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information 2021-04-12 / 07:30 Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Interim report #35 In the period from 6 April 2021 to 9 April 2021, Energiekontor AG acquired a total of 3,700 shares within the framework of the share buyback announced on 06 July 2020 pursuant to Art. 2 Par. 1 of the delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The total number of shares repurchased, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume were as follows for each day of the period mentioned: Date Total number of shares repurchased (units) Weighted average price (Euro) Aggregate volume (Euro) 04/09/2021 500 59.3200 29,660.00 04/08/2021 1,000 57.4818 57,481.80 04/07/2021 1,200 57.5983 69,117.96 04/06/2021 1,000 60.2900 60,290.00

The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback programme since 7 July 2020 is 160,559.

The acquisition of the shares of Energiekontor AG was carried out by a credit institution commissioned by Energiekontor AG exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

Further information on the individual transactions of the share buyback pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available on the Internet at www.energiekontor.de/en/investor-relations/share-buyback

