  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Energiekontor AG
  News
  Summary
    EKT   DE0005313506

ENERGIEKONTOR AG

(EKT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Energiekontor AG: Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

05/21/2021 | 01:13pm EDT
DGAP-News: Energiekontor AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Energiekontor AG: Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

21.05.2021 / 19:11
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The share buyback programme announced by Energiekontor AG by ad hoc announcement on 21 May 2021 will start on 25 May 2021 and is expected to end on 30 June 2022 at the latest. A securities firm or financial institution will repurchase a maximum of up to 150,000 shares of the Company, but the repurchase is limited to such number of shares or to a total purchase price of EUR 9,000,000. The repurchased shares shall be used for all legally permissible purposes. The Management Board thus makes use of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of 20 May 2020 to repurchase own shares in accordance with § 71 para. 1 no. 8 AktG.

The securities firm or financial institution was mandated to repurchase the shares exclusively on the stock exchange independently and uninfluenced by the Company. The right of the Company to terminate the mandate with the securities firm at any time and to instruct another securities firm or an investment bank remains unaffected. The purchase price offered per share (excluding incidental costs) may not be more than 10% above or below the average closing price on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on the three trading days prior to the day of publication. The buyback shall be carried out under the leadership of a credit institution in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation and Articles 2 to 4 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regulatory technical standards on the conditions applicable to buyback programmes and stabilisation measures. Accordingly, the credit institution may not acquire more than 25% of the average daily turnover of shares on the stock exchange on which the respective purchase is made in one day. The average daily share turnover shall be calculated on the basis of the average daily trading volume in the 20 trading days preceding the purchase date. The share buyback may be suspended and resumed at any time in accordance with the legal requirements to be observed.

The transactions will be announced in a manner that complies with the requirements of Article 5 (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 in conjunction with Article 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 no later than the end of the 7th trading day following their execution and will be published, inter alia, on the Company's website at https://www.energiekontor.de/en/investor-relations/share-buyback.html.


Energiekontor AG

The Management Board


21.05.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Energiekontor AG
Mary-Somerville-Straße 5
28359 Bremen
Germany
Phone: 04 21/33 04-126
Fax: 04 21/33 04-4 44
E-mail: ir@energiekontor.de
Internet: www.energiekontor.de
ISIN: DE0005313506
WKN: 531350
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1199620

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1199620  21.05.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1199620&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
