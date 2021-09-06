DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Energiekontor AG Energiekontor AG: Correction of a release from 02/09/2021 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 2021-09-06 / 10:14 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer

Name: Energiekontor AG Street: Mary-Somerville-Straße 5 Postal code: 28359 City: Bremen Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900MCVP6QF0PTPQ72 2. Reason for notification Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason: X Discontinuation of the attribution of subsidiaries by issuing a declaration of independence pursuant to section 35 WpHG, see 10. 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: Montagu Private Equity LLP City of registered office, country: London, United Kingdom 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 19 Aug 2021 6. Total positions % of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of attached to shares instruments both in % Total number of voting rights (total of 7.a.) (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) (7.a. + pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 7.b.) New 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 14124638 Previous 9.85 % 0 % 9.85 % / notification 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) 0 0 0.00 % 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 % b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % period 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 % b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion Cash or physical Voting rights Voting rights instrument date period settlement absolute in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: Name % of voting rights (if at % of voting rights through instruments (if Total of both (if at least least 3% or more) at least 5% or more) 5% or more) 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % % 10. Other explanatory remarks: Due to the issuance of declarations of independence, no voting rights are attributable to the Montagu Group from the Universal Group since 19 August 2021. The holdings of the Universal group have not changed in a manner relevant to the threshold. The reportable holdings of Universal-Investment GmbH as of 19.08.2021 are: 6.73%/0%/6.73%. Date 03 Sep 2021

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-09-06 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: Energiekontor AG Mary-Somerville-Straße 5 28359 Bremen Germany Internet: www.energiekontor.de End of News DGAP News Service =------------

1231379 2021-09-06

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1231379&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 06, 2021 04:14 ET (08:14 GMT)