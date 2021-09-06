Log in
    EKT   DE0005313506

ENERGIEKONTOR AG

(EKT)
  Report
Energiekontor AG: Correction of a release from 02/09/2021 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

09/06/2021 | 04:15am EDT
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Energiekontor AG Energiekontor AG: Correction of a release from 02/09/2021 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 2021-09-06 / 10:14 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer 

 
 
 Name:                           Energiekontor AG 
 
 Street:                         Mary-Somerville-Straße 5 
 
 Postal code:                    28359 
 
 City:                           Bremen 
                                 Germany 
 
 Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):  529900MCVP6QF0PTPQ72 
 2. Reason for notification 
 
 
               Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights 
 
               Acquisition/disposal of instruments 
 
               Change of breakdown of voting rights 
 
               Other reason: 
 X             Discontinuation of the attribution of subsidiaries by issuing a declaration of independence pursuant to 
               section 35 WpHG, see 10. 
 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
 Legal entity: Montagu Private Equity LLP 
 City of registered office, country: London, United Kingdom 
 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 
 
 
 
 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 
 
 
 19 Aug 2021 
 6. Total positions 
 
 
                       % of voting rights % of voting rights through     Total of 
                       attached to shares                instruments    both in %        Total number of voting rights 
                          (total of 7.a.)   (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)      (7.a. +             pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 
                                                                            7.b.) 
 
 New                               0.00 %                     0.00 %       0.00 %                             14124638 
 
 Previous                          9.85 %                        0 %       9.85 %                                    / 
 notification 
 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) 
 
 
 ISIN                    Absolute                        In % 
 
                       Direct       Indirect         Direct       Indirect 
               (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) 
 
                            0              0         0.00 %         0.00 % 
 
 Total                       0                          0.00 % 
 b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion       Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 
                                                period 
 
                                                                                                  0             0.00 % 
 
                                                Total                                             0             0.00 % 
 b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of        Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion  Cash or physical            Voting rights  Voting rights 
 instrument     date                   period                  settlement                       absolute           in % 
 
                                                                                                       0         0.00 % 
 
                                                               Total                                   0         0.00 % 
 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
 X             Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other 
               undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). 
 
               Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal 
               entity: 
 
 
 
 Name               % of voting rights (if at   % of voting rights through instruments (if  Total of both (if at least 
                            least 3% or more)                         at least 5% or more)                 5% or more) 
 
 
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
  Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
                            %                         %             % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 Due to the issuance of declarations of independence, no voting rights are attributable to the Montagu Group from the 
 Universal Group since 19 August 2021. The holdings of the Universal group have not changed in a manner relevant to 
 the threshold. The reportable holdings of Universal-Investment GmbH as of 19.08.2021 are: 6.73%/0%/6.73%. 
 Date 
 
 
 03 Sep 2021

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-09-06 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Energiekontor AG 
              Mary-Somerville-Straße 5 
              28359 Bremen 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.energiekontor.de 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1231379 2021-09-06

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1231379&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 06, 2021 04:14 ET (08:14 GMT)

