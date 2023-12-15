Energiekontor AG: Energiekontor raises earnings forecast for 2023 financial year

EQS-Ad-hoc: Energiekontor AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Energiekontor raises earnings forecast for 2023 financial year
Bremen, 15 December 2023 – Energiekontor AG (“Energiekontor”), a leading German project developer and operator of wind and solar parks listed in the General Standard, is raising the target range for Group EBT for the 2023 financial year in view of the positive development of its project business.
The Bremen-based company’s forecast, which was most recently confirmed on 13 November 2023, was for a 10 to 20 percent year-on-year increase in Group earnings before taxes (EBT) in the 2023 financial year (financial year 2022: 62.9 million euros). As a result of the successful sale of a wind park project in Scotland in particular, which has been completed today, Energiekontor currently expects Group EBT of between 80 and 100 million euros in the 2023 financial year. This equates to a rise in Group EBT of around 30 to 60 percent compared to the previous year.
The publication of the business figures for the 2023 financial year is planned for 28 March 2024.
Contact
Julia Pschribülla
Head of Investor & Public Relations
Phone: +49 (0)421-3304-126
Email: ir@energiekontor.com
Energiekontor AG
Phone: +49 (0)421-3304-0
15-Dec-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Energiekontor AG
|Mary-Somerville-Straße 5
|28359 Bremen
|Germany
|Phone:
|04 21/33 04-126
|Fax:
|04 21/33 04-4 44
|E-mail:
|ir@energiekontor.de
|Internet:
|www.energiekontor.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005313506
|WKN:
|531350
|Indices:
|SDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1798177
