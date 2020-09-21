Log in
Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information

09/21/2020 | 01:35am EDT

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Energiekontor AG / Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information

21.09.2020 / 07:30
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Interim report #11

In the period from 14 September 2020 to 18 September 2020, Energiekontor AG acquired a total of 3,717 shares within the framework of the share buyback announced on 06 July 2020 pursuant to Art. 2 Par. 1 of the delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The total number of shares repurchased, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume were as follows for each day of the period mentioned:

Date Total number of shares repurchased (units) Weighted average price (Euro) Aggregate volume (Euro)
       
09/18/2020 1,100 34.7325 38,205.75
09/17/2020 465 34.4000 15,996.00
09/16/2020 758 33.1660 25,139.83
09/15/2020 694 33.3153 23,120.82
09/14/2020 700 32.9000 23,030.00
 

The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback programme since 7 July 2020 is 55,082.

The acquisition of the shares of Energiekontor AG was carried out by a credit institution commissioned by Energiekontor AG exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

Further information on the individual transactions of the share buyback pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available on the Internet at www.energiekontor.de/en/investor-relations/share-buyback

Bremen, 21 September 2020

Energiekontor AG

The Management Board


21.09.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Energiekontor AG
Mary-Somerville-Straße 5
28359 Bremen
Germany
Internet: www.energiekontor.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1133979  21.09.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1133979&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
