Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information

Interim report #12

In the period from 21 September 2020 to 25 September 2020, Energiekontor AG acquired a total of 6,071 shares within the framework of the share buyback announced on 06 July 2020 pursuant to Art. 2 Par. 1 of the delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The total number of shares repurchased, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume were as follows for each day of the period mentioned:

Date Total number of shares repurchased (units) Weighted average price (Euro) Aggregate volume (Euro) 09/25/2020 1,452 37.4512 54,379.14 09/24/2020 1,362 36.8707 50,217.89 09/23/2020 988 36.1461 35,712.35 09/22/2020 1,085 35.3430 38,347.16 09/21/2020 1,184 35.0449 41,493.16

The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback programme since 7 July 2020 is 61,339.

The acquisition of the shares of Energiekontor AG was carried out by a credit institution commissioned by Energiekontor AG exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

Further information on the individual transactions of the share buyback pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available on the Internet at www.energiekontor.de/en/investor-relations/share-buyback

Bremen, 28 September 2020

Energiekontor AG

The Management Board