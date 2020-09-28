Log in
ENERGIEKONTOR AG

(EKT)
09/28 02:03:22 am
38.2 EUR   +2.14%
01:40aENERGIEKONTOR AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
01:35aENERGIEKONTOR : sells Beckum wind farm
EQ
09/21ENERGIEKONTOR AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information

09/28/2020 | 01:40am EDT

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Energiekontor AG / Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information

28.09.2020 / 07:35
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Interim report #12

In the period from 21 September 2020 to 25 September 2020, Energiekontor AG acquired a total of 6,071 shares within the framework of the share buyback announced on 06 July 2020 pursuant to Art. 2 Par. 1 of the delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The total number of shares repurchased, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume were as follows for each day of the period mentioned:

Date Total number of shares repurchased (units) Weighted average price (Euro) Aggregate volume (Euro)
09/25/2020 1,452 37.4512 54,379.14
09/24/2020 1,362 36.8707 50,217.89
09/23/2020 988 36.1461 35,712.35
09/22/2020 1,085 35.3430 38,347.16
09/21/2020 1,184 35.0449 41,493.16
 

The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback programme since 7 July 2020 is 61,339.

The acquisition of the shares of Energiekontor AG was carried out by a credit institution commissioned by Energiekontor AG exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

Further information on the individual transactions of the share buyback pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available on the Internet at www.energiekontor.de/en/investor-relations/share-buyback

Bremen, 28 September 2020

Energiekontor AG

The Management Board


28.09.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Energiekontor AG
Mary-Somerville-Straße 5
28359 Bremen
Germany
Internet: www.energiekontor.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1137139  28.09.2020 

© EQS 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 144 M 167 M 167 M
Net income 2020 16,6 M 19,3 M 19,3 M
Net Debt 2020 163 M 190 M 190 M
P/E ratio 2020 32,4x
Yield 2020 1,20%
Capitalization 533 M 619 M 620 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,84x
EV / Sales 2021 2,28x
Nbr of Employees 160
Free-Float 39,8%
Technical analysis trends ENERGIEKONTOR AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 35,40 €
Last Close Price 37,40 €
Spread / Highest target -2,67%
Spread / Average Target -5,35%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,02%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Szabo Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Bodo Wilkens Chairman-Supervisory Board
Günter Lammers Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Darius Oliver Kianzad Member-Supervisory Board
Cerstin Kratzsch Head of Sales
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENERGIEKONTOR AG76.42%619
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO., LTD.2.61%60 810
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.29.71%13 804
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.-4.74%10 605
NORTHLAND POWER INC.45.96%5 969
ZHEJIANG WEIMING ENVIRONMENT PROTECTION CO., LTD.25.92%4 092
