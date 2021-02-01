Log in
ENERGIEKONTOR AG

(EKT)
02/01 01:32:01 am
53.8 EUR   0.00%
01:31aENERGIEKONTOR AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
01/25ENERGIEKONTOR AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
01/18ENERGIEKONTOR AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information

02/01/2021 | 01:31am EST
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Energiekontor AG / Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information

01.02.2021 / 07:30
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Interim report #25

In the period from 25 January 2021 to 29 January 2021, Energiekontor AG acquired a total of 4,500 shares within the framework of the share buyback announced on 06 July 2020 pursuant to Art. 2 Par. 1 of the delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The total number of shares repurchased, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume were as follows for each day of the period mentioned:

Date Total number of shares repurchased (units) Weighted average price (Euro) Aggregate volume (Euro)
29.01.2021 700 53.3143 37,320.00
28.01.2021 800 48.2000 38,560.00
27.01.2021 1,100 52.1818 57,400.00
26.01.2021 900 55.5111 49,960.00
25.01.2021 1,000 56.9200 56,920.00
 

The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback programme since 7 July 2020 is 119,879.

The acquisition of the shares of Energiekontor AG was carried out by a credit institution commissioned by Energiekontor AG exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

Further information on the individual transactions of the share buyback pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available on the Internet at www.energiekontor.de/en/investor-relations/share-buyback

Bremen, 1 February 2021

Energiekontor AG

The Management Board


01.02.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Energiekontor AG
Mary-Somerville-Straße 5
28359 Bremen
Germany
Internet: www.energiekontor.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1164632  01.02.2021 

© EQS 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 157 M 190 M 190 M
Net income 2020 19,4 M 23,6 M 23,6 M
Net Debt 2020 163 M 197 M 197 M
P/E ratio 2020 39,7x
Yield 2020 0,84%
Capitalization 763 M 926 M 926 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,90x
EV / Sales 2021 2,97x
Nbr of Employees 160
Free-Float 38,9%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Peter Szabo Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Bodo Wilkens Chairman-Supervisory Board
Günter Lammers Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Darius Oliver Kianzad Member-Supervisory Board
Cerstin Kratzsch Head of Sales
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENERGIEKONTOR AG-7.24%926
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO., LTD.2.71%69 611
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.-1.10%23 878
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.0.00%12 486
NORTHLAND POWER INC.2.58%7 447
NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS, LP21.55%6 186
