Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information

Interim report #25

In the period from 25 January 2021 to 29 January 2021, Energiekontor AG acquired a total of 4,500 shares within the framework of the share buyback announced on 06 July 2020 pursuant to Art. 2 Par. 1 of the delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The total number of shares repurchased, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume were as follows for each day of the period mentioned:

Date Total number of shares repurchased (units) Weighted average price (Euro) Aggregate volume (Euro) 29.01.2021 700 53.3143 37,320.00 28.01.2021 800 48.2000 38,560.00 27.01.2021 1,100 52.1818 57,400.00 26.01.2021 900 55.5111 49,960.00 25.01.2021 1,000 56.9200 56,920.00

The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback programme since 7 July 2020 is 119,879.

The acquisition of the shares of Energiekontor AG was carried out by a credit institution commissioned by Energiekontor AG exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

Further information on the individual transactions of the share buyback pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available on the Internet at www.energiekontor.de/en/investor-relations/share-buyback

Bremen, 1 February 2021

Energiekontor AG

The Management Board