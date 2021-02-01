Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information
02/01/2021 | 01:31am EST
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Energiekontor AG
/ Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
01.02.2021 / 07:30
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Interim report #25
In the period from 25 January 2021 to 29 January 2021, Energiekontor AG acquired a total of 4,500 shares within the framework of the share buyback announced on 06 July 2020 pursuant to Art. 2 Par. 1 of the delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
The total number of shares repurchased, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume were as follows for each day of the period mentioned:
Date
Total number of shares repurchased (units)
Weighted average price (Euro)
Aggregate volume (Euro)
29.01.2021
700
53.3143
37,320.00
28.01.2021
800
48.2000
38,560.00
27.01.2021
1,100
52.1818
57,400.00
26.01.2021
900
55.5111
49,960.00
25.01.2021
1,000
56.9200
56,920.00
The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback programme since 7 July 2020 is 119,879.
The acquisition of the shares of Energiekontor AG was carried out by a credit institution commissioned by Energiekontor AG exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).
Further information on the individual transactions of the share buyback pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available on the Internet at www.energiekontor.de/en/investor-relations/share-buyback
Bremen, 1 February 2021
Energiekontor AG
The Management Board
