Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information

03/15/2021 | 02:31am EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Energiekontor AG
/ Energiekontor AG / Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
15.03.2021 / 07:30
Interim report #31
In the period from 8 March 2021 to 12 March 2021, Energiekontor AG acquired a total of 4,400 shares within the framework of the share buyback announced on 06 July 2020 pursuant to Art. 2 Par. 1 of the delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
The total number of shares repurchased, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume were as follows for each day of the period mentioned:
Date
Total number of shares repurchased (units)
Weighted average price (Euro)
Aggregate volume (Euro)
03/12/2021
1,000
52.9252
52,925.20
03/11/2021
900
52.9333
47,640.00
03/10/2021
800
53.4500
42,760.00
03/09/2021
937
53.4591
50,091.20
03/08/2021
763
51.6068
39,376.00
The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback programme since 7 July 2020 is 144,979.
The acquisition of the shares of Energiekontor AG was carried out by a credit institution commissioned by Energiekontor AG exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).
Further information on the individual transactions of the share buyback pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available on the Internet at www.energiekontor.de/en/investor-relations/share-buyback
Bremen, 15 March 2021
Energiekontor AG
The Management Board
