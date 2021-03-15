DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Energiekontor AG / Energiekontor AG / Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information



15.03.2021 / 07:30

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Interim report #31



In the period from 8 March 2021 to 12 March 2021, Energiekontor AG acquired a total of 4,400 shares within the framework of the share buyback announced on 06 July 2020 pursuant to Art. 2 Par. 1 of the delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The total number of shares repurchased, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume were as follows for each day of the period mentioned:

Date Total number of shares repurchased (units) Weighted average price (Euro) Aggregate volume (Euro) 03/12/2021 1,000 52.9252 52,925.20 03/11/2021 900 52.9333 47,640.00 03/10/2021 800 53.4500 42,760.00 03/09/2021 937 53.4591 50,091.20 03/08/2021 763 51.6068 39,376.00 The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback programme since 7 July 2020 is 144,979.



The acquisition of the shares of Energiekontor AG was carried out by a credit institution commissioned by Energiekontor AG exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).



Further information on the individual transactions of the share buyback pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available on the Internet at



Bremen, 15 March 2021



Energiekontor AG



