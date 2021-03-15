Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Energiekontor AG    EKT   DE0005313506

ENERGIEKONTOR AG

(EKT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information

03/15/2021 | 02:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Energiekontor AG / Energiekontor AG / Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information

15.03.2021 / 07:30
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Interim report #31

In the period from 8 March 2021 to 12 March 2021, Energiekontor AG acquired a total of 4,400 shares within the framework of the share buyback announced on 06 July 2020 pursuant to Art. 2 Par. 1 of the delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
The total number of shares repurchased, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume were as follows for each day of the period mentioned:
 
Date Total number of shares repurchased (units) Weighted average price (Euro) Aggregate volume (Euro)
03/12/2021 1,000 52.9252 52,925.20
03/11/2021 900 52.9333 47,640.00
03/10/2021 800 53.4500 42,760.00
03/09/2021 937 53.4591 50,091.20
03/08/2021 763 51.6068 39,376.00
The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback programme since 7 July 2020 is 144,979.

The acquisition of the shares of Energiekontor AG was carried out by a credit institution commissioned by Energiekontor AG exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

Further information on the individual transactions of the share buyback pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available on the Internet at www.energiekontor.de/en/investor-relations/share-buyback

Bremen, 15 March 2021

Energiekontor AG

The Management Board

15.03.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Energiekontor AG
Mary-Somerville-Straße 5
28359 Bremen
Germany
Internet: www.energiekontor.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1175409  15.03.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1175409&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about ENERGIEKONTOR AG
02:31aENERGIEKONTOR AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
03/08ENERGIEKONTOR AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
03/05SIEMENS  : Gamesa takes UK onshore wind to new heights with deal to install its ..
AQ
03/03ORIGINAL-RESEARCH  : Energiekontor AG (von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH): H..
DJ
03/02ENERGIEKONTOR AG : Capital Dynamics acquires 50 MW Longhill Wind Project from En..
EQ
03/02PRESS RELEASE  : Energiekontor AG: Capital Dynamics acquires 50 MW Longhill Wind..
DJ
03/01ENERGIEKONTOR AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
03/01DGAP-CMS  : Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information
DJ
02/22ENERGIEKONTOR AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
02/15ENERGIEKONTOR AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 157 M 187 M 187 M
Net income 2020 19,5 M 23,3 M 23,3 M
Net Debt 2020 168 M 200 M 200 M
P/E ratio 2020 39,0x
Yield 2020 0,94%
Capitalization 750 M 896 M 896 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,85x
EV / Sales 2021 2,83x
Nbr of Employees 160
Free-Float 38,9%
Chart ENERGIEKONTOR AG
Duration : Period :
Energiekontor AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENERGIEKONTOR AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 74,60 €
Last Close Price 53,00 €
Spread / Highest target 58,5%
Spread / Average Target 40,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Peter Szabo Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Bodo Wilkens Chairman-Supervisory Board
Günter Lammers Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Darius Oliver Kianzad Member-Supervisory Board
Alex Peter Head-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENERGIEKONTOR AG-8.62%896
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO.,LTD.11.27%74 497
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.-21.32%20 581
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.27.13%15 681
NORTHLAND POWER INC.-4.69%7 118
NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS, LP11.26%5 662
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ