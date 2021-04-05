Log in
ENERGIEKONTOR AG

(EKT)
04/01 11:36:09 am
60.5 EUR   +3.95%
01:31aENERGIEKONTOR AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
04/02ENERGIEKONTOR  : Annual Report (15.1 MB)
PU
03/31ENERGIEKONTOR  : Annual Report
PU
Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information

04/05/2021 | 01:31am EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Energiekontor AG / Energiekontor AG / Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information

05.04.2021 / 07:30
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Interim report #34

In the period from 29 March 2021 to 1 April 2021, Energiekontor AG acquired a total of 3,580 shares within the framework of the share buyback announced on 06 July 2020 pursuant to Art. 2 Par. 1 of the delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The total number of shares repurchased, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume were as follows for each day of the period mentioned:

Date Total number of shares repurchased (units) Weighted average price (Euro) Aggregate volume (Euro)
04/01/2021 1,000 59,7300 59,730.00
03/31/2021 980 57,8735 56,716.00
03/30/2021 868 56,3544 48,915.62
03/29/2021 732 56,7975 41,575.77
 

The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback programme since 7 July 2020 is 156,859.

The acquisition of the shares of Energiekontor AG was carried out by a credit institution commissioned by Energiekontor AG exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

Further information on the individual transactions of the share buyback pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available on the Internet at www.energiekontor.de/en/investor-relations/share-buyback

Bremen, 6 April 2021

Energiekontor AG

The Management Board


Language: English
Company: Energiekontor AG
Mary-Somerville-Straße 5
28359 Bremen
Germany
Internet: www.energiekontor.de

 
