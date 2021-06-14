Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information

Interim report #3

In the period from 7 June 2021 to 11 June 2021, Energiekontor AG acquired a total of 4,500 shares within the framework of the share buyback announced on 21 May 2021 pursuant to Art. 2 Par. 1 of the delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The total number of shares repurchased, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume were as follows for each day of the period mentioned:

Date Total number of shares repurchased (units) Weighted average price (Euro) Aggregate volume (Euro) 06/11/2021 498 51.8199 25,806.31 06/10/2021 802 52.3117 41,953.98 06/09/2021 1000 52.9000 52,900.00 06/08/2021 1000 52.7604 52,760.40 06/07/2021 1200 53.5405 64,248.60

The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback programme since 25 May 2021 is 12,800.

The acquisition of the shares of Energiekontor AG was carried out by a credit institution commissioned by Energiekontor AG exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

Further information on the individual transactions of the share buyback pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available on the Internet at www.energiekontor.de/en/investor-relations/share-buyback

Bremen, 14 June 2021

Energiekontor AG

The Management Board