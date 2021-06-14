Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information
06/14/2021 | 01:31am EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Energiekontor AG
/ Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
14.06.2021 / 07:30
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Interim report #3
In the period from 7 June 2021 to 11 June 2021, Energiekontor AG acquired a total of 4,500 shares within the framework of the share buyback announced on 21 May 2021 pursuant to Art. 2 Par. 1 of the delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
The total number of shares repurchased, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume were as follows for each day of the period mentioned:
Date
Total number of shares repurchased (units)
Weighted average price (Euro)
Aggregate volume (Euro)
06/11/2021
498
51.8199
25,806.31
06/10/2021
802
52.3117
41,953.98
06/09/2021
1000
52.9000
52,900.00
06/08/2021
1000
52.7604
52,760.40
06/07/2021
1200
53.5405
64,248.60
The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback programme since 25 May 2021 is 12,800.
The acquisition of the shares of Energiekontor AG was carried out by a credit institution commissioned by Energiekontor AG exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).
Further information on the individual transactions of the share buyback pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available on the Internet at www.energiekontor.de/en/investor-relations/share-buyback
Bremen, 14 June 2021
Energiekontor AG
The Management Board
