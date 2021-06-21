Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information

Interim report #4

In the period from 14 June 2021 to 18 June 2021, Energiekontor AG acquired a total of 4,400 shares within the framework of the share buyback announced on 21 May 2021 pursuant to Art. 2 Par. 1 of the delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The total number of shares repurchased, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume were as follows for each day of the period mentioned:

Date Total number of shares repurchased (units) Weighted average price (Euro) Aggregate volume (Euro) 06/18/2021 200 52.2000 10,440.00 06/17/2021 1,201 52.0499 62,511.93 06/16/2021 1,167 52.3590 61,102.95 06/15/2021 1,184 53.9047 63,823.16 06/14/2021 648 51.7889 33,559.21

The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback programme since 25 May 2021 is 17,200.

The acquisition of the shares of Energiekontor AG was carried out by a credit institution commissioned by Energiekontor AG exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

Further information on the individual transactions of the share buyback pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available on the Internet at www.energiekontor.de/en/investor-relations/share-buyback

Bremen, 21 June 2021

Energiekontor AG

The Management Board