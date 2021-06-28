Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information

Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Interim report #5

In the period from 21 June 2021 to 25 June 2021, Energiekontor AG acquired a total of 4,200 shares within the framework of the share buyback announced on 21 May 2021 pursuant to Art. 2 Par. 1 of the delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The total number of shares repurchased, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume were as follows for each day of the period mentioned:

Date Total number of shares repurchased (units) Weighted average price (Euro) Aggregate volume (Euro) 06/25/2021 200 52.2000 10,440.00 06/24/2021 1,000 52.7585 52,758.50 06/23/2021 1,000 52.6605 52,660.50 06/22/2021 1,000 51.2255 51,225.50 06/21/2021 1,000 50.9967 50,996.70

The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback programme since 25 May 2021 is 21,400.

The acquisition of the shares of Energiekontor AG was carried out by a credit institution commissioned by Energiekontor AG exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

Further information on the individual transactions of the share buyback pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available on the Internet at www.energiekontor.de/en/investor-relations/share-buyback

Bremen, 28 June 2021

Energiekontor AG

The Management Board