Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information

Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Interim report #5
In the period from 21 June 2021 to 25 June 2021, Energiekontor AG acquired a total of 4,200 shares within the framework of the share buyback announced on 21 May 2021 pursuant to Art. 2 Par. 1 of the delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
The total number of shares repurchased, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume were as follows for each day of the period mentioned:
|Date
|Total number of shares repurchased (units)
|Weighted average price (Euro)
|Aggregate volume (Euro)
|06/25/2021
|200
|52.2000
|10,440.00
|06/24/2021
|1,000
|52.7585
|52,758.50
|06/23/2021
|1,000
|52.6605
|52,660.50
|06/22/2021
|1,000
|51.2255
|51,225.50
|06/21/2021
|1,000
|50.9967
|50,996.70
The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback programme since 25 May 2021 is 21,400.
The acquisition of the shares of Energiekontor AG was carried out by a credit institution commissioned by Energiekontor AG exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).
Further information on the individual transactions of the share buyback pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available on the Internet at www.energiekontor.de/en/investor-relations/share-buyback
Bremen, 28 June 2021
Energiekontor AG
The Management Board