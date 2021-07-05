Log in
    EKT   DE0005313506

ENERGIEKONTOR AG

(EKT)
  Report
Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information

07/05/2021
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Energiekontor AG / Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information

05.07.2021 / 07:31
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Interim report #6

In the period from 25 June 2021 to 1 July 2021, Energiekontor AG acquired a total of 4,023 shares within the framework of the share buyback announced on 21 May 2021 pursuant to Art. 2 Par. 1 of the delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The total number of shares repurchased, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume were as follows for each day of the period mentioned:

Date Total number of shares repurchased (units) Weighted average price (Euro) Aggregate volume (Euro)
07/01/2021 923 55.0550 50,815.77
06/30/2021 1,000 54.6600 54,660.00
06/29/2021 1,000 54.1846 54,184.60
06/28/2021 1,100 53.7727 59,149.97
 

The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback programme since 25 May 2021 is 25,423.

The acquisition of the shares of Energiekontor AG was carried out by a credit institution commissioned by Energiekontor AG exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

Further information on the individual transactions of the share buyback pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available on the Internet at www.energiekontor.de/en/investor-relations/share-buyback

Bremen, 5 July 2021

Energiekontor AG

The Management Board


05.07.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Energiekontor AG
Mary-Somerville-Straße 5
28359 Bremen
Germany
Internet: www.energiekontor.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1215143  05.07.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1215143&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
