  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Energiekontor AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EKT   DE0005313506

ENERGIEKONTOR AG

(EKT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information

07/26/2021 | 01:31am EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Energiekontor AG / Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information

26.07.2021 / 07:30
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Interim report #9

In the period from 19 July 2021 to 23 July 2021, Energiekontor AG acquired a total of 4,100 shares within the framework of the share buyback announced on 21 May 2021 pursuant to Art. 2 Par. 1 of the delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The total number of shares repurchased, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume were as follows for each day of the period mentioned:

Date Total number of shares repurchased (units) Weighted average price (Euro) Aggregate volume (Euro)
07/23/2021 300 57.1000 17,130.00
07/22/2021 1,000 57.2250 57,225.00
07/21/2021 600 56.8240 34,094.40
07/20/2021 1,000 55.9500 55,950.00
07/19/2021 1,200 56.5500 50,815.77
 

The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback programme since 25 May 2021 is 37,723.

The acquisition of the shares of Energiekontor AG was carried out by a credit institution commissioned by Energiekontor AG exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

Further information on the individual transactions of the share buyback pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available on the Internet at www.energiekontor.de/en/investor-relations/share-buyback

Bremen, 26 July 2021

Energiekontor AG

The Management Board


26.07.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Energiekontor AG
Mary-Somerville-Straße 5
28359 Bremen
Germany
Internet: www.energiekontor.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1221453  26.07.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1221453&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
