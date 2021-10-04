Log in
Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information

10/04/2021 | 01:31am EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Energiekontor AG / Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information 2021-10-04 / 07:30 Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Interim report #19

In the period from 27 September 2021 to 1 October 2021, Energiekontor AG acquired a total of 3,500 shares within the framework of the share buyback announced on 21 May 2021 pursuant to Art. 2 Par. 1 of the delegated Regulation (EU) 2016 /1052.

The total number of shares repurchased, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume were as follows for each day of the period mentioned: 

Date          Total number of shares repurchased (units) Weighted average price (Euro) Aggregate volume (Euro) 
10/01/2021                       400                                59.9500                   23,980.00 
09/30/2021                       550                                60.8509                   33,468.00 
09/29/2021                       700                                60.2814                   42,196.98 
09/28/2021                      1,150                               59.1956                   68,074.96 
09/27/2021                       700                                59.6429                   41,750.00

The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback programme since 25 May 2021 is 78,823.

The acquisition of the shares of Energiekontor AG was carried out by a credit institution commissioned by Energiekontor AG exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

Further information on the individual transactions of the share buyback pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available on the Internet at www.energiekontor.de/en/investor-relations/share-buyback

Bremen, 4 October 2021

Energiekontor AG

The Management Board

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-10-04 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Energiekontor AG 
              Mary-Somerville-Straße 5 
              28359 Bremen 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.energiekontor.de 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1237829 2021-10-04

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1237829&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 04, 2021 01:30 ET (05:30 GMT)

