Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information

Interim report #21

In the period from 11 October 2021 to 15 October 2021, Energiekontor AG acquired a total of 3,300 shares within the framework of the share buyback announced on 21 May 2021 pursuant to Art. 2 Par. 1 of the delegated Regulation (EU) 2016 /1052.

The total number of shares repurchased, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume were as follows for each day of the period mentioned:

Date Total number of shares repurchased (units) Weighted average price (Euro) Aggregate volume (Euro) 10/15/2021 705 64.6121 45,551.60 10/14/2021 700 64.8571 45,399.97 10/13/2021 395 61.0253 24,105.00 10/12/2021 500 57.9328 28,966.40 10/11/2021 1,000 57.3590 57,359.00

The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback programme since 25 May 2021 is 85,923.

The acquisition of the shares of Energiekontor AG was carried out by a credit institution commissioned by Energiekontor AG exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

Further information on the individual transactions of the share buyback pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available on the Internet at www.energiekontor.de/en/investor-relations/share-buyback

Bremen, 18 October 2021

Energiekontor AG

The Management Board

